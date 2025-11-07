Detroit Lions Injury Report: 5 Ruled OUT vs. Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded heading into their Week 10 road matchup against the Washington Commanders, as the team has officially ruled out five players on Friday’s injury report.

Who’s Out for Detroit

The following Lions have been ruled out for Sunday’s game:

Miles Frazier (Knee)

Kerby Joseph (Knee)

Pat O’Connor (Knee)

Jacob Saylors (Back)

Josh Paschal (Back)

This is a particularly tough blow to Detroit’s depth, especially on defense. Kerby Joseph, the team’s starting safety, remains sidelined with a knee injury after missing practice this week.

Who’s Questionable

Three key contributors were listed as questionable:

Taylor Decker (Shoulder/Rest)

Craig Reynolds (Hamstring)

Malcolm Rodriguez (Knee)

Dan Skipper (Back)

Grant Stuard (Foot)

Daniel Thomas (Forearm)

What It Means

With five players ruled out and several others in question, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff will need to lean on the team’s depth, particularly on defense and the offensive line. Expect the Lions to rely heavily on their front-end stars and possibly elevate a few practice squad players for reinforcement.