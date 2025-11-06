Detroit Lions Get Major Boost on Offensive Line Ahead of Commanders Game

The Detroit Lions got a mix of good and bad news on Thursday as they hit the practice field in Allen Park. According to Ben Raven of MLive, three players were not in attendance, while two important starters made their return.

Raven reported that Kerby Joseph, Jacob Saylors, and Pat O’Connor were absent from practice. On the positive side, Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, and Dan Skipper were all back in action.

The Good News: Decker and Sewell Return

The Lions’ offensive line has been hit hard with injuries in recent weeks, so seeing both Decker and Sewell back on the field is a huge sigh of relief for Dan Campbell and the coaching staff. Decker has been dealing with lingering shoulder and knee issues, while Sewell briefly left last week’s game against Minnesota before returning.

With Christian Mahogany now on injured reserve, Detroit’s offensive line depth is being tested. Having both starting tackles trending in the right direction is exactly what this team needs heading into Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders.

The Concerns: Kerby Joseph Still Out

On the other side of the ball, Kerby Joseph’s absence remains a concern. The third-year safety has missed multiple weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, and his status for Sunday remains unclear. Detroit’s secondary depth has already been stretched thin with D.J. Reed and Brian Branch both battling injuries earlier this season.

Special teamer Pat O’Connor and running back Jacob Saylors were also missing, though their absences are less impactful to the starting lineup.

What It Means

It’s still early enough in the week for optimism, but the Lions will need a strong showing from their offensive line to get back in the win column. The return of Decker and Sewell gives them a major boost, especially against a Commanders defense that loves to pressure the quarterback.