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Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 3 Injury Report

Detroit Lions Injury Report
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The Detroit Lions released their initial Week 3 injury report Wednesday as preparations continue for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

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Detroit listed eight players, including three nonparticipants. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch, safety Thomas Harper and defensive lineman Alim McNeill did not practice. McNeill’s designation was personal, rather than an injury.

The good news: long snapper Hogan Hatten was a full participant with a wrist issue. The rest of the week will determine whether any of Detroit’s limited participants can progress toward game-day availability.

Lions Week 3 injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Ben BartchOLFootNP
Thomas HarperSAnkleNP
Alim McNeillDLPersonalNP
Ahmed HassaneinEDGEIllnessLP
Christian MahoganyOLHipLP
Blake MillerTKneeLP
Tate RatledgeOLElbowLP
Hogan HattenLSWristFP

NP = did not participate; LP = limited participant; FP = full participant.

Secondary and offensive line remain worth watching

Harper’s ankle issue bears watching for a Lions secondary already dealing with injuries and changing personnel. Detroit has been without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while Avonte Maddox is out for the season.

The offensive line also has four players on the report. Bartch did not practice, while Mahogany, Miller and Ratledge were limited. A Wednesday designation is only the first step, but Detroit would obviously prefer more clarity before Friday’s final report.

For now, Hatten is the only full participant among the listed players. The Lions will issue updated reports Thursday and Friday before announcing official game statuses.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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