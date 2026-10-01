Thursday’s Detroit Lions injury report contains one piece of very good news, one situation that hasn’t changed, and one starter who remains worth monitoring.

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The headline is D.J. Wonnum. After missing Wednesday’s practice because of a back injury, the veteran EDGE returned as a full participant Thursday, an encouraging development three days before Detroit’s Sunday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Ben Bartch missed practice for the second consecutive day with his lingering foot injury. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed remained limited because of a rib injury.

Here is the official Week 4 injury report through Thursday:

Detroit Lions Thursday Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Ben Bartch OL Foot NP NP — — D.J. Reed CB Rib LP LP — — D.J. Wonnum EDGE Back NP FP — —

NP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participation | FP = Full Participation

Wonnum Makes the Move Detroit Wanted

Wonnum was the biggest question when Detroit’s initial Week 4 injury report arrived Wednesday. He had just recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits against the Jets, only to open Panthers week sidelined by a back injury.

One day later, the concern has eased considerably.

A full practice doesn’t guarantee Wonnum will play Sunday, and Detroit won’t provide final game designations until Friday. But moving directly from NP to FP is about as encouraging a Thursday development as the Lions could have hoped for.

It also carries a little extra meaning this week. Wonnum spent the previous two seasons with Carolina before joining Detroit, and his Lions biography confirms he arrived in Detroit after playing for the Panthers from 2024-25.

Detroit already received an indication earlier Thursday that Wonnum was trending in the right direction when he returned to the practice field. The official report provided an even better update: He didn’t merely participate. He practiced fully.

Bartch Remains the Bigger Concern

Bartch’s situation is moving in the opposite direction, or more accurately, not moving at all.

The veteran offensive lineman has now missed both practices this week because of the same foot injury that kept him out of Detroit’s victory over the Jets. Detroit’s official player log shows Bartch started against Buffalo in Week 2 before sitting out last Sunday’s 31-24 win.

That doesn’t automatically rule him out against Carolina, but Friday becomes important. If Bartch can’t get onto the practice field before Detroit leaves for Charlotte, the Lions could again be preparing to play without him.

What the Detroit Lions Injury Report Means for Sunday

Reed’s status falls somewhere between Wonnum and Bartch.

The veteran corner has been limited on consecutive days with a rib injury, but he has at least remained on the field. With Friday’s final report still to come, there is no game designation attached to Reed yet.

For now, Thursday represents a net positive for Detroit.

The injury report remains only three players long, Reed continues practicing, and Wonnum went from completely sidelined to full participation in 24 hours.

Considering how these injury reports have looked at various points over the last couple of seasons, the Lions will happily take that.