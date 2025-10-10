Detroit Lions Injury Report: 4 Ruled OUT, 6 Questionable vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are heading into Sunday night’s primetime clash against the Kansas City Chiefs with plenty of uncertainty on the injury front. Head coach Dan Campbell’s squad is banged up, and the official injury report confirms it.

According to Friday’s update, the Lions have ruled out four players while listing six more as questionable for their Week 6 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Out for Week 6

Four players have officially been ruled out for Detroit:

Terrion Arnold (shoulder)

Zach Cunningham (hamstring)

Alim McNeill (knee)

Sione Vaki (groin)

It is no surprise to see Arnold, Cunningham, and Vaki listed as OUT, but Lions fans were hoping this week would be the week that Alim McNeill made his triumphant return. It looks like next week will be the week for him.

Questionable Players

Six more Lions are listed as questionable, leaving several game-time decisions ahead of Sunday night:

Brian Branch (ankle)

Taylor Decker (shoulder)

Kerby Joseph (knee)

Avonte Maddox (hamstring)

Giovanni Manu (knee)

Kalif Raymond (neck)

Campbell confirmed that Branch and Joseph are both “truly 50-50,” meaning the secondary could be missing multiple starters against Patrick Mahomes. Taylor Decker continues to battle through a painful shoulder injury that’s been described as a “lingering issue,” while Avonte Maddox and Kalif Raymond were limited throughout the week.

The Big Picture

If Branch and Joseph can’t go, the Lions’ defense could be missing four starters in the secondary, an unenviable situation heading into a matchup with Kansas City’s passing attack.

The Lions have managed to weather the injury storm so far, entering Week 6 at 4-1, but this will be one of their biggest depth tests yet.