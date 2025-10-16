Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 7 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions have released their initial Week 7 injury report ahead of Monday night’s primetime showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Thursday’s report features several key names, including Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Avonte Maddox, and DJ Reader, all of whom did not practice. While the list is lengthy, there’s optimism that some players could trend upward as the week progresses, particularly with Taylor Decker and Alim McNeill both returning to limited or full participation.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game status Terrion Arnold CB shoulder NP Kerby Joseph S knee NP Avonte Maddox DB hamstring NP DJ Reader DT back NP Sione Vaki RB groin NP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP Zach Cunningham LB hamstring FP Alim McNeill DT knee FP

The Bottom Line

It’s still early in the week, but Thursday’s injury report serves as a reminder of the toll the season has already taken on the Lions’ defense. The status of Arnold, Joseph, and Reader will be closely monitored as the team prepares for a high-stakes NFC matchup under the lights. On the bright side, Alim McNeill’s full participation and Taylor Decker’s limited return are encouraging signs for a Detroit team looking to bounce back in front of its home crowd.