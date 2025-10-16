fb
Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 7 Injury Report

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 4 Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5 Detroit Lions Week 6 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 7 Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have released their initial Week 7 injury report ahead of Monday night’s primetime showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Thursday’s report features several key names, including Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Avonte Maddox, and DJ Reader, all of whom did not practice. While the list is lengthy, there’s optimism that some players could trend upward as the week progresses, particularly with Taylor Decker and Alim McNeill both returning to limited or full participation.

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame status
Terrion ArnoldCBshoulderNP
Kerby JosephSkneeNP
Avonte MaddoxDBhamstringNP
DJ ReaderDTbackNP
Sione VakiRBgroinNP
Taylor DeckerTshoulderLP
Zach CunninghamLBhamstringFP
Alim McNeillDTkneeFP

The Bottom Line

It’s still early in the week, but Thursday’s injury report serves as a reminder of the toll the season has already taken on the Lions’ defense. The status of Arnold, Joseph, and Reader will be closely monitored as the team prepares for a high-stakes NFC matchup under the lights. On the bright side, Alim McNeill’s full participation and Taylor Decker’s limited return are encouraging signs for a Detroit team looking to bounce back in front of its home crowd.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

