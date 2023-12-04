Detroit Lions Injury Update: Dan Campbell gives update on Ragnow, Anzalone, and McNeil

In a recent update from Detroit Lions‘ coach Dan Campbell, the team's injury status post their victory over the New Orleans Saints has come into sharper focus. While speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Campbell gave an injury update on center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

Campbell on Frank Ragnow

Center Frank Ragnow, a crucial component of the Lions' offense, sustained a knee injury during the game. While Campbell expressed optimism about Ragnow's condition, he also indicated that Ragnow might miss the upcoming game. Given Ragnow's significance, his potential absence could be a significant blow to the team.

“I feel like more than anything, we got good news,” Campbell said. “But that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be available this week.”

Campbell on Alex Anzalone

On a positive note, linebacker Alex Anzalone might return for the next game against the Chicago Bears. Anzalone, enjoying his best career year with impressive statistics, was missed in the Saints game. However, Campbell commended the performance of the linebacker group in his absence.

“I think there’s a chance (he plays). Yeah. I do,” Campbell said.

“I thought the linebacker room played at a high level,” Campbell said. “I thought that group as a whole played really well for us. The whole, they played winning football. (Derrick) Barnes was all over the field. Played fast, physical. I thought it was one of the best games Jack (Campbell) has played. Played well in space.”

Campbell on Alim McNeill

The most concerning update comes for defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Campbell mentioned that McNeill is “a little banged up” and might not play in the upcoming week.

“Mac’s a little banged up,” Campbell said. “We’ll know more on him probably in I would say a couple of days. So, there’s a chance he may not be up (this week) either.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Frank Ragnow may miss the next game due to a knee injury, with Graham Glasgow ready to step in. Alex Anzalone could return against the Bears, bolstering the linebacker unit. Alim McNeill is uncertain for the upcoming game, posing a challenge for the Lions' defensive line.

The Bottom Line – Adapting to Change

The latest injury updates for the Detroit Lions reveal a team at a crossroads, facing challenges but also showcasing its depth and adaptability. As key players like Frank Ragnow and Alim McNeill deal with injuries, backups are ready to rise to the occasion, demonstrating the resilience and team spirit that define the Lions. With a potential return of Alex Anzalone against the Bears, the Lions have reasons for optimism. As they navigate these changes, their ability to adapt and overcome will be crucial in their pursuit of victory in the competitive landscape of the NFL.