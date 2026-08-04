Dan Campbell Announces Significant Injury Updates Sione Vaki and Anthony Firkser

The Detroit Lions received difficult injury news Tuesday morning before their latest training camp practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that tight end Anthony Firkser suffered a broken fibula during Monday’s padded practice. Running back Sione Vaki broke his nose and is expected to miss “a little while.”

Neither player’s exact recovery timetable has been announced.

Anthony Firkser Injury Further Depletes Tight End Room

Firkser’s injury is the more serious of the two setbacks.

The veteran tight end left Monday’s practice with what was initially described as a leg injury. Campbell’s update confirmed a broken fibula, putting Firkser’s roster chances in major doubt.

Detroit was already thin at tight end. Rookie Miles Kitselman is expected to be out “for a while” with his own leg injury, which prompted the Lions to sign Nick Muse and release wide receiver Tarik Black.

The position entered camp with Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin and several players competing for depth roles. Firkser’s injury removes another experienced option from that competition.

Detroit may now need to add another tight end simply to maintain enough healthy players for practice.

Sione Vaki Will Miss Time With Broken Nose

Vaki’s injury was initially reported as an eye issue after he left Monday’s practice.

Campbell clarified Tuesday that Vaki suffered a broken nose. The third-year running back will be sidelined temporarily, though Campbell’s wording suggests Detroit does not expect a lengthy absence.

Vaki’s value stretches well beyond the offensive backfield. The Lions consider him one of their top special-teams players, and he entered camp behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco in the running back rotation.

With Gibbs still not practicing, Vaki’s absence temporarily removes another option from Detroit’s backfield.

Bottom Line

The Lions’ first padded practice produced two confirmed injuries.

Anthony Firkser suffered a broken fibula, adding another serious concern to an already depleted tight end room. Sione Vaki broke his nose and will miss some time, though his absence appears more likely to be measured in days or weeks than months.

Detroit’s next roster move may be easy to predict.

Brad Holmes may need to find another tight end before the Lions return to full-speed work.