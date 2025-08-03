Lions Get Encouraging Injury Updates on Terrion Arnold and Dan Skipper

Injuries are a part of every NFL training camp, but for once, the Detroit Lions got a bit of good news.

With Week 2 of training camp underway, fans were holding their breath about two key players, cornerback Terrion Arnold and offensive tackle Dan Skipper, after both suffered injuries over the past week. But now, there’s reason to breathe a little easier in Allen Park.

TL;DR (Too Long; Didn’t Read)

Terrion Arnold suffered a hamstring injury last Tuesday but it’s considered low-grade .

suffered a hamstring injury last Tuesday but it’s considered . The Lions are being cautious , and Arnold is expected back by mid-week .

, and Arnold is expected back . Dan Skipper sprained his ankle in Thursday’s preseason game.

sprained his ankle in Thursday’s preseason game. He’s expected to miss about a week , but nothing long-term.

, but nothing long-term. Both players avoided serious injury, good news for the Lions as training camp rolls on.

Terrion Arnold Dodges Major Hamstring Scare

Terrion Arnold, the Lions’ 2024 first-round pick, had been turning heads in camp before tweaking his hamstring last Tuesday. The second-year cornerback had already shown signs of taking a leap from his up-and-down rookie year, so when he didn’t return to practice, fans feared the worst.

But the latest update from head coach Dan Campbell is great news.

“He’ll be down for a little bit. It’s not a major hamstring (injury),” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “This is a low-grade (injury), but we’re trying to be smart with it. We’re hoping to have him back—what is today? Sunday, right?—We’re hoping to have him back by the middle of the week.”

That’s a big relief. Arnold is expected to play a major role in Detroit’s secondary this season, and every practice rep counts.

Dan Skipper’s Ankle Sprain Isn’t Serious

Offensive line depth has been a hot topic this summer, especially after Dan Skipper suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s preseason game against the Chargers. Skipper was spotted in a boot postgame, leading to speculation about how severe the injury might be.

Thankfully, it looks like the veteran tackle avoided anything long-term.

“He’ll probably be down for about a week,” Campbell said. “Got his ankle a little bit. Shouldn’t be long-term, but he’s going to need to lay off it a little bit here.”

The Lions recently signed Justin Herron, a veteran offensive lineman with starting experience, possibly as insurance while Skipper heals. But if the timeline holds, it won’t be long before Big Skip is back anchoring the second-team offensive line.

The Big Picture

While the injury bug is never welcome, it’s not all doom and gloom. The Lions are playing it smart with Arnold and Skipper, prioritizing long-term health over short-term reps. With a full season ahead, that’s the right approach.

This team has big expectations in 2025, and it’ll need all hands on deck to chase them.