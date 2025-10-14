A Big Boost Might Be Coming for the Detroit Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions are 4–2 heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and for the first time in weeks, Dan Campbell had a little optimism in his voice when it came to the team’s injury report.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Campbell said the Lions are hopeful to have defensive tackle Alim McNeill back in the lineup against Tampa Bay.

“Alim is coming along,” Campbell said. “We’re hopeful this is the week we get him back out there.”

McNeill’s return could not come at a better time, especially with Tampa’s offense built around Baker Mayfield’s quick throws and short-yardage gains. Having No. 54 back in the middle helps both the pass rush and the run defense, two areas that dipped in his absence.

Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox Closing In on Returns

Campbell also provided encouraging updates on a pair of defensive backs. Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox are both expected to return to practice following the bye week, which means Detroit could soon have its full secondary intact.

Campbell said both are “on the right track” and should be ready to go shortly after the bye.

Marcus Davenport Still Needs Time, but Progress Is There

While the news on McNeill, Arnold, and Maddox is positive, Marcus Davenport will likely take a bit longer. Campbell admitted that the veteran edge rusher is still a few weeks away from returning, though he’s trending in the right direction.

The timeline? Campbell hinted at late November or early December for a potential return.

That might sound distant, but it’s actually encouraging given the initial uncertainty surrounding Davenport’s injury. Campbell was upbeat when describing the team’s long-term outlook, saying, “By the end of November or early December, we could be quite healthy.”

Malcolm Rodriguez on Track After Knee Procedure

Another familiar name on the mend is Malcolm Rodriguez, who underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee during the offseason. Campbell said Rodriguez’s recovery has been “a little behind” McNeill’s but emphasized that he’s progressing well.

The staff hopes to “start rolling him out there a little bit” after the bye week and slowly get him back into football shape. Since being drafted by the Lions, Rodriguez has been a steady contributor on both defense and special teams, and getting him back in rotation will help keep the linebackers fresh down the stretch.

Kerby Joseph Playing Through It

Finally, Campbell addressed the situation with Kerby Joseph, who continues to manage a knee injury. The Lions plan to handle Joseph carefully but don’t intend to shut him down.

Campbell said the approach is simple: as long as Joseph’s knee isn’t at risk of significant worsening and he can still perform at a high level, he’ll be on the field Monday night.

That’s classic Campbell: if a guy can go, he’ll go. And Joseph, one of Detroit’s most instinctive playmakers, rarely wants to sit.

The Big Picture

Detroit’s defense has been shorthanded for much of the season, yet it remains one of the NFC’s toughest units. The Lions rank near the top of the league in points allowed per game and continue to show depth and resilience each week.

Now, with McNeill, Arnold, and Maddox nearing returns, and players like Davenport and Rodriguez progressing steadily, this unit could soon return to full strength.

Campbell summed it up best: by late November, this team could be as healthy as it has been all year, just in time for the stretch run.