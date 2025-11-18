Detroit Lions Injury Update: Dan Campbell Gives Latest on 3 Key Players

The Detroit Lions are hoping to get healthier on defense, and Dan Campbell delivered one of his more encouraging injury updates in weeks. With the New York Giants coming to town for Week 12, Detroit appears to finally be getting some reinforcements.

D.J. Reed Trending Toward Playing This Week

Campbell opened by highlighting cornerback D.J. Reed, who has been fighting through a hamstring injury.

“D.J. Reed looks pretty positive,” Campbell said. “We’re gonna get him a week of work here and see where he’s at.”

Reed returning would be massive. Before going down, he was one of the Lions’ most reliable defensive backs, and Detroit’s secondary has missed his physical style and experience.

Malcolm Rodriguez Making Real Progress

Campbell also sounded upbeat when discussing linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who’s worked tirelessly to get back on the field.

“Rodrigo is looking better, he’s getting better every day,” Campbell said, noting that Reed and Rodriguez are “the top of that list” of players most likely to return this week.

Rodriguez’s speed and physicality would be a big boost for the second level of Detroit’s defense.

Other Defensive Names on the Mend

Campbell didn’t stop there. He noted a handful of other defenders trending in the right direction:

“ Marcus Davenport’s getting better. ”

” “ Probably going to start Khalil Dorsey’s clock this week. ”

” “Josh Paschal was getting better. We’re kind of getting in a good place here.”

Even with several players still on injured reserve, the overall health arrow for this defense is finally pointing upward.

What About Kerby Joseph?

One of Detroit’s most important playmakers, Kerby Joseph, is improving, but Campbell isn’t yet ready to say he’ll be available for Week 12.

“He’s getting better, Campbell said. “I don’t know if I see him in this week, but he is getting better.”

Joseph returning at some point soon feels realistic, but the Lions clearly aren’t going to rush him.

Updates on several players working back from injuries pic.twitter.com/4m7EKvBto0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 17, 2025

A Well-Timed Boost Before Facing the Giants

The Lions will host the 2-9 New York Giants at Ford Field next week, and any combination of returning defenders would be a welcome lift for a team hungry to get back in the win column. Detroit’s defense has held strong despite injuries, and now it appears reinforcements may finally be coming at the perfect time.