Brad Holmes explains Detroit Lions’ Offseason Vision in Episode 1 of Inside The Den

The Detroit Lions offered a revealing look at the foundation of their 2026 season this week, releasing a new episode of Inside The Den that underscores both continuity and recalibration within the organization.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the episode serves as more than a routine behind-the-scenes feature. It presents a franchise taking a deliberate, measured approach to refining its identity after a season that fell short of expectations.

Detroit Lions Inside The Den 2026 highlights organizational focus

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is featured early in the episode, walking through film and emphasizing the details that define consistent offensive production. His breakdowns center on execution, spacing and decision making rather than highlight-driven moments.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley offers insight into the continued development of Penei Sewell, pointing to technique, preparation and physicality as the traits that have elevated him into one of the league’s premier right tackles.

Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery highlights another defining trait of the offense. His focus is on effort away from the ball. Players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa are shown contributing as blockers and play extenders, reinforcing a culture built on unselfish play.

Defensive identity tied to preparation and execution

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reinforces a consistent message throughout the episode. Practice habits translate directly to game day performance.

One example highlighted is Aidan Hutchinson forcing a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens in a nationally televised matchup. The play is presented not as an isolated moment, but as the result of disciplined technique and repetition.

That theme reflects a broader defensive philosophy centered on execution rather than improvisation.

Brad Holmes outlines offseason strategy

General manager Brad Holmes provides the clearest window into the organization’s direction.

Detroit approached the offseason with an emphasis on younger players seeking opportunity, often on short-term contracts. The objective was not to make headline acquisitions, but to reinforce the roster with players aligned with the team’s competitive culture.

Among those added were Cade Mays, Isaiah Pacheco, Christian Izien, Roger McCreary, Payton Turner and D.J. Wonnum.

Holmes explained the approach candidly, noting the need to reassess the roster from top to bottom and reestablish a foundation built on players who fit both schematically and culturally.

He added, “We knew that we had to take a long, hard, deep look at this thing from top to bottom,” Holmes said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “There are some things that feel like we just kind of needed to get back to a little bit. Hungry dudes that are the right guys, that are made of the right stuff, that are fits here.”

Focus shifts toward 2026 season

As the episode concludes, Holmes reflects on the transition from evaluation to implementation.

“You’re in the bunker doing so much work, grinding all this tape and doing all this film work,” Holmes said. “You’re acquiring these guys here and there. But when that offseason program starts, and they’re all in the building, now you start seeing what the team is going to look like. Now you know that the journey is really, really starting.”

For the Lions, that transition is now underway.

With the draft approaching and new additions preparing to integrate into the system, the organization appears intent on reinforcing its identity while continuing to build toward sustained success.