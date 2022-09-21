Detroit Lions: Inside the numbers v. Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions were able to improve to 1-1 in the 2022 NFL season with another offensive onslaught this weekend against the Washington Commanders, posting 36 points on the board as part of their 36-21 victory. Thanks to another strong offensive showing, they brought their season points scored total to 71 combined with last week’s 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re doing that without really all our bullets,” explained head coach Dan Cambell in his remarks on Monday. “We’ve got some guys out and it just, everything that we’ve talked about. Next man up, do your job, help us win, and we did that with the guys that were available yesterday, the 48-man roster for gameday. So I think it’s big, but it’s just, I think it’s validation that we’re headed in the right direction, these guys believe and they’re doing what we’re asking them to do and it’s paying off.”

The Lions will be taking on an NFC North opponent for the first time this year next weekend when they pay a visit to the Twin Cities for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings who were also felled by the Eagles and like Detroit, stand at 1-1 in 2022.

Quarterback Play

Lions quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed a highly productive afternoon, throwing four touchdown passes over the course of the game for his second-highest total in his career. He would ultimately finish 20-of-34 passing for 256 total yards with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins racked up 241 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions during the loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

For Detroit, it was Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the offensive attack against the Commanders both on the ground and in the air, hauling in nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns; he also racked up 68 yards on two rushing attempts. Meanwhile, D’Andre Swift and Josh Reynolds both found the end zone for the Lions during Sunday’s game.

Adam Thielen led the way for the Vikings last night against the Eagles with a total of four carries on the ground for 52 yards; an average of 13 yards per attempt. He was followed by Justin Jefferson, who racked up 48 yards on six rushing attempts as part of the 24-7 loss.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s rushing game was led by Cousins, who earned 20 yards on just two rushing attempts.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was Minnesota’s Harrison Smith leading all Vikings with 13 tackles on the afternoon, followed by Eric Henricks with eight (seven solos) and Camryn Bynum with eight (four solos). For the Lions, 2nd overall draft selection Aidan Hutchison earned his first three career sacks, rebounding from a rough outing against the Eagles. Meanwhile, Mike Hughes and Will Harris each amassed eight tackles apiece (five solos).

In 10 total punts, Minnesota’s Ryan Weight has boasted an average of 47.8 yards per attempt, while Detroit’s Jack Fox has averaged 51.3 on his nine attempts so far in 2022.

Advanced Stats for Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Rushing

Detroit: 372 YDS (52 attempts, 7.2 YPA),

Minnesota: 188 YDS (39 attempts, 4.8 YPA)

Passing

Detroit: 41-of-71, 439 YDS, 6.6 YPA

Minnesota: 50-of-78, 471 YDS, 6.4 YPA

Detroit Lions Key Offensive Stats

Yards/Play: 6.4

Points/Play: .559

Rush Play %: 40.94%

Pass Play %: 59.06%

Completion %: 57.75%

Third Down Conv %: 48.15

Red Zone Scoring %: 80%

Minnesota Vikings Key Offensive Stats

Yards/Play: 5.5

Points/Play: 0.250

Rush Play %: 32.50%

Pass Play %: 67.50%

Completion %: 64.10%

Third Down Conv %: 32%

Red Zone Scoring %: 28.57%

The Lions take on the Vikings from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this Sunday starting at 1:00 PM, with television coverage on Fox as well as radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.