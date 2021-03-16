Detroit Lions interested in former Pro Bowl safety

The Detroit Lions did not land safety John Johnson as he decided to sign with the Cleveland Browns but that does not mean they are punting the position in free agency.
In fact, according to a report, the Lions have shown preliminary interest in former Pro Bowl safety, Keanu Neal.
Nation, is would this be a good move for the Lions?
I'm told S Keanu Neal has preliminary interest from the #Cowboys, #Jets, #Lions, #Vikings, #Colts, and the #Panthers, per source.
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2021