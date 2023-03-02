Detroit Lions interested in multiple players who could get franchise tag

According to team president Rod Wood, the Detroit Lions could be looking to make big off-season moves as they are interested in multiple players who could potentially get the franchise tag from their current team. During a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, Wood revealed that the Lions are interested in bringing back many of their own players, but they are also interested in soon-to-be free agents from other teams.

Here is what Rod Wood had to say about the Lions making some off-season moves:

“Does that mean that we’re bringing in players who are not currently on our team or we’re bringing back our own guys? It’ll be a combination of both, I think,” he said. “There’s a couple guys that we’re interested in that could get franchise tags. There’s things that could happen still, and trade-wise there’s always phones that ring and you never know whether that’ll happen.”

The Lions are poised to make significant moves this offseason as they work to build a winning team. While they have some challenges to overcome, their young roster, well-managed cap, and high-octane offense give them plenty of reasons to be optimistic. By pursuing franchise tag players and exploring other opportunities in free agency and the trade market, the Lions are positioning themselves to compete at a high level in the NFC North and beyond.