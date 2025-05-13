Detroit Lions International Fate Confirmed for 2025

The NFL released its 2025 international game slate, and the Detroit Lions are officially staying home this season. No overseas matchups for Detroit.

No passport required this season, folks.

On Tuesday, the NFL dropped the full list of International Games for the 2025 season, and as expected — actually, as we were already 99.9% sure of — the Detroit Lions are not on the list.

While other teams will be packing their bags and crossing the Atlantic (and beyond), Dan Campbell’s crew will remain stateside, focused on defending Ford Field and finishing business in the NFC.

So, Who’s Going Global in 2025?

Here’s the confirmed international lineup:

Sept. 5 (Friday): São Paulo, Brazil — Chargers vs. TBD

São Paulo, Brazil — Sept. 28 (Sunday): Dublin, Ireland — Vikings vs. Steelers

Dublin, Ireland — Oct. 5 (Sunday): London, England — Vikings vs. Browns

London, England — Oct. 12 (Sunday): London, England — Broncos vs. Jets

London, England — Oct. 19 (Sunday): London, England — Rams vs. Jaguars

London, England — Nov. 9 (Sunday): Berlin, Germany — Falcons vs. Colts

Berlin, Germany — Nov. 16 (Sunday): Madrid, Spain — Commanders vs. Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions? They’ll be prepping for a deep playoff run without having to reset their body clocks or adjust to foreign turf.

Why This Matters for the Lions

This is actually a win. No international travel means one less disruption, one less jet-lagged week, and one more opportunity to focus on winning football games. With a brutal 2025 schedule already locked in — featuring matchups against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Cowboys — staying grounded in the U.S. might be a blessing.

Plus, Ford Field has become one of the loudest home environments in the league. Why give that up?