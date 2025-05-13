Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Detroit Lions International games

Detroit Lions International Fate Confirmed for 2025

The NFL released its 2025 international game slate, and the Detroit Lions are officially staying home this season. No overseas matchups for Detroit.

No passport required this season, folks.

On Tuesday, the NFL dropped the full list of International Games for the 2025 season, and as expected — actually, as we were already 99.9% sure of — the Detroit Lions are not on the list.

While other teams will be packing their bags and crossing the Atlantic (and beyond), Dan Campbell’s crew will remain stateside, focused on defending Ford Field and finishing business in the NFC.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Detroit Lions International games

So, Who’s Going Global in 2025?

Here’s the confirmed international lineup:

  • Sept. 5 (Friday): São Paulo, Brazil — Chargers vs. TBD
  • Sept. 28 (Sunday): Dublin, Ireland — Vikings vs. Steelers
  • Oct. 5 (Sunday): London, England — Vikings vs. Browns
  • Oct. 12 (Sunday): London, England — Broncos vs. Jets
  • Oct. 19 (Sunday): London, England — Rams vs. Jaguars
  • Nov. 9 (Sunday): Berlin, Germany — Falcons vs. Colts
  • Nov. 16 (Sunday): Madrid, Spain — Commanders vs. Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions? They’ll be prepping for a deep playoff run without having to reset their body clocks or adjust to foreign turf.

Why This Matters for the Lions

This is actually a win. No international travel means one less disruption, one less jet-lagged week, and one more opportunity to focus on winning football games. With a brutal 2025 schedule already locked in — featuring matchups against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Cowboys — staying grounded in the U.S. might be a blessing.

Plus, Ford Field has become one of the loudest home environments in the league. Why give that up?

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions Playoff Surge Detroit Lions Sell Out Season Tickets Detroit Lions Matchups Detroit Lions 2025 schedule release
Detroit Lions Drop 2025 Schedule Release Teaser With Hint at Opener
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided