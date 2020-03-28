Detroit Lions invite fans to create “Lion King” inspired videos, with Matthew Stafford kicking things off

While we’re all doing our best to avoid the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, a new Twitter trend has emerged that has Detroit Lions fans everywhere making their own home videos, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford!

The team encouraged fans to submit their own “Lions Cub Cam” videos, reenacting the opening scene from the Disney classic The Lion King.

🎶NANTS INGONYAMA BAGITHI BABA🎶 We want to see your at-home version of the #LionCubCam. Post videos using the hashtag and we’ll share our favorites! #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/A4r8JvQL3a — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 27, 2020

Whether it’s a child, pet or something else you hold near and dear, there’s still time to submit your #LionsCubCam videos! Submit your video using #StayHomeStayStrong and we’ll share our favorites! pic.twitter.com/O70swboPqs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 28, 2020

Will you be submitting your own video? It just may end up on the Lions’ official Twitter account!