Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions invite Xavier Bell for tryout

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The 2023 NFL Draft is behind us but that does not mean the work is done for the Detroit Lions. In addition to signing 14 undrafted rookie free agents (Here is the tracker), the Lions have also begun inviting players to try out for the team during their rookie minicamps. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions are bringing in Portland State DB Xavier Bell for a tryout.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Power Rankings 2023 NFL Mock Draft NFL Hall of Fame Gould Off-season needs Teddy Bridgewater Jake McQuaide Ford Family Roschon Johnson Drew Brees

Key Points

  • The Lions are not done working after the 2023 NFL Draft, as they have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and are inviting players to try out during their rookie minicamps.
  • Bell is one player the Lions are bringing in for a tryout, according to a report from Aaron Wilson.
  • During the 2022 season, Bell led Portland State in tackles and also had one interception, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 tackles for loss.

Detroit Lions invite Xavier Bell for tryout

Wilson reported on Tuesday that the Lions are bringing in Bell for a tryout. During the 2022 season, Bell led Portland State with 56 tackles. He also had one interception, two sacks, two interceptions, and 10 tackles for loss.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Rick Spielman weighs in on Detroit Lions 2023 Draft
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Rick Spielman weighs in on Detroit Lions 2023 Draft

Rick Spielman shared his thoughts on what the Detroit Lions did with a couple of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.