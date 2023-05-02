The 2023 NFL Draft is behind us but that does not mean the work is done for the Detroit Lions. In addition to signing 14 undrafted rookie free agents (Here is the tracker), the Lions have also begun inviting players to try out for the team during their rookie minicamps. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions are bringing in Portland State DB Xavier Bell for a tryout.

Key Points

The Lions are not done working after the 2023 NFL Draft, as they have signed 14 undrafted rookie free agents and are inviting players to try out during their rookie minicamps.

Bell is one player the Lions are bringing in for a tryout, according to a report from Aaron Wilson.

During the 2022 season, Bell led Portland State in tackles and also had one interception, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 tackles for loss.

Detroit Lions invite Xavier Bell for tryout

Wilson reported on Tuesday that the Lions are bringing in Bell for a tryout. During the 2022 season, Bell led Portland State with 56 tackles. He also had one interception, two sacks, two interceptions, and 10 tackles for loss.

- Advertisement -