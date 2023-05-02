Detroit Lions invite XFL kicker for tryout

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have invited an XFL kicker for a tryout. Wilson reported on Tuesday morning that John Parker Romo, who plays for the San Antonio Brahmas, has been invited as a veteran tryout for their rookie minicamp.

The Lions have reportedly invited John Parker Romo of the San Antonio Brahmas to a tryout at their rookie minicamp. He has connected on 17 of 19 field goal attempts for the Brahmas this season, and has drawn interest from other NFL teams. Though Romo does not have any regular-season experience in the NFL, he was with the New Orleans Saints during the preseason in 2022.

Bottom Line: Lions currently have one kicker on their roster

As it stands, the Lions only have one kicker on their roster after Michael Badgley signed a 1 year, $1,035,000 contract during the offseason. The team will certainly add at least one more kicker to compete with Badgley during training camp, the question is, who will that kicker be? Maybe John Parker Romo is the guy.