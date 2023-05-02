Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions invite XFL kicker for tryout

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have invited an XFL kicker for a tryout. Wilson reported on Tuesday morning that John Parker Romo, who plays for the San Antonio Brahmas, has been invited as a veteran tryout for their rookie minicamp.

Detroit Lions Odds Super Bowl LVIII Detroit biggest off-season need Salary Cap Space Marty Mornhinweg David Montgomery Ed Oliver Detroit Lions over/under win totals Jeff Okudah 2023 NFL Draft Jameson Williams Daniel Jeremiah XFL

Key Points

  • Lions invite K John Parker for a tryout
  • He kicks for the San Antonio Brahmas
  • He connected on 17 of 19 field goal attempts this season
  • He has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams
  • He was with the New Orleans Saints for the preseason in 2022

Detroit Lions invite XFL kicker for tryout

The Lions have reportedly invited John Parker Romo of the San Antonio Brahmas to a tryout at their rookie minicamp. He has connected on 17 of 19 field goal attempts for the Brahmas this season, and has drawn interest from other NFL teams. Though Romo does not have any regular-season experience in the NFL, he was with the New Orleans Saints during the preseason in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Lions currently have one kicker on their roster

As it stands, the Lions only have one kicker on their roster after Michael Badgley signed a 1 year, $1,035,000 contract during the offseason. The team will certainly add at least one more kicker to compete with Badgley during training camp, the question is, who will that kicker be? Maybe John Parker Romo is the guy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions win ‘Most Likely to Sell You Corn From a Lunchpail’ award
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General TopicDon Drysdale -

Detroit Lions win ‘Most Likely to Sell You Corn From a Lunchpail’ award

One analyst compared what Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have done with the Detroit Lions to raising the Titanic off the ocean floor.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.