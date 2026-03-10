Detroit Lions Land Replacement for David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions have wasted little time addressing their backfield after moving on from veteran power runner David Montgomery.

According to multiple reports, Detroit has signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to a one-year deal, giving the Lions a new physical presence in their rushing attack.

The move comes shortly after Detroit traded Montgomery to the Houston Texans, leaving a vacancy next to explosive star back Jahmyr Gibbs in the Lions’ two-back system.

A familiar role in Detroit’s offense

Pacheco, known for his violent running style and relentless energy, projects to step into a role similar to the one Montgomery previously held. Detroit’s offense has thrived in recent seasons with a two-headed rushing attack, pairing Gibbs’ speed and big-play ability with a physical between-the-tackles runner.

Pacheco could be an ideal fit.

During the 2025 season, Pacheco rushed 118 times for 462 yards and one touchdown, serving as part of Kansas City’s running back rotation.

Proven performer on the big stage

Even more impressive is Pacheco’s postseason résumé. During his time with the Chiefs, he played in 10 playoff games, rushing for 547 yards and four touchdowns while helping Kansas City compete deep into the postseason.

Across 51 regular-season games, the former Rutgers standout has totaled:

2,537 rushing yards

14 rushing touchdowns

What it means for the Lions

With Montgomery now in Houston, Detroit needed a tough, downhill runner to complement Gibbs. Pacheco’s physicality, pass protection ability, and playoff experience could make him a strong addition to the Lions’ offense.

If he can stay healthy and regain his top form, Pacheco could quickly become a key piece of Detroit’s backfield rotation heading into the 2026 NFL season.

One thing is certain: the Lions’ rushing attack is getting another runner who never shies away from contact.