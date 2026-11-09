The Detroit Lions faced an enormous challenge heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins. With defensive captain Jack Campbell sidelined by a neck injury, Detroit was suddenly without the player responsible for leading its defense and communicating calls on the field.

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But following the Lions’ impressive 19-9 victory over Miami, it appears Detroit may have found an answer to one of its biggest concerns.

And that answer involves two familiar faces.

Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez stepped into expanded roles Sunday, helping Detroit’s defense deliver one of its most impressive performances of the season.

According to DetroitLions.com’s Week 9 observations, Barnes took over the green-dot helmet, responsible for receiving defensive play calls and communicating them to his teammates. Meanwhile, Rodriguez stepped into Campbell’s MIKE linebacker role.

The results speak for themselves.

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez Step Up for Detroit Lions

Rodriguez led the Lions with eight tackles and one pass defended, while Barnes contributed two tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

More importantly, Detroit’s defense didn’t appear to miss a beat.

The Lions limited Miami to 228 total yards, recorded three sacks, and prevented the Dolphins from scoring a touchdown.

That performance was especially impressive considering the responsibility Barnes inherited.

Earlier in the week, Barnes admitted that preparing to handle Campbell’s defensive communication duties had given him a greater appreciation for everything his teammate does.

As Barnes explained during the team’s preparations, he spent extra time studying calls and making sure he was prepared to lead the defense.

And when Sunday arrived, he delivered.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez demonstrated why defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has so much confidence in Detroit’s linebacker depth.

Lions Prove They Have More Than One Defensive Leader

What makes Sunday’s performance particularly encouraging is that Barnes and Rodriguez weren’t being asked to replace just another starter.

They were stepping in for the emotional leader of Detroit’s defense.

As we previously reported, Sheppard made it clear last week that the defense still belongs to Jack Campbell, even while he is away from the team.

But that doesn’t mean the Lions can’t have other players rise to the occasion.

Barnes and Rodriguez proved exactly that against Miami.

And following an emotional week in which Detroit’s linebackers honored Campbell by wearing his No. 46 jersey, their performance provided something the organization desperately needed: reassurance that the defense can continue functioning at a high level.

Jack Campbell Is Still the Standard in Detroit

Of course, nobody is suggesting that Campbell is replaceable.

His leadership, production, and presence remain incredibly important to Detroit, and his recovery is far more important than anything happening on the football field.

But the Lions still have games to play.

And with Detroit now sitting at 6-2 following four consecutive victories, Barnes and Rodriguez have shown that the defense has capable leaders ready to step forward.

The Lions may not have Jack Campbell on the field right now, but his teammates are doing everything they can to make sure his standard remains intact.

And if Sunday’s performance was any indication, Detroit’s defense is in good hands.