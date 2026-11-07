The Detroit Lions announced multiple roster moves Saturday afternoon, including the decision to place All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell on Reserve/Injured following the frightening neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

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The announcement comes one day before Detroit’s Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions also promoted defensive back Nick Whiteside to the active roster and elevated two additional players from the practice squad.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates a play against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

According to the Lions’ official announcement, the team made the following transactions Saturday, Nov. 7:

LB Jack Campbell: Placed on Reserve/Injured.

Placed on Reserve/Injured. DB Nick Whiteside: Signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Signed to the active roster from the practice squad. EDGE Anthony Lucas: Elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

Elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. RB Jabari Small: Elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

Campbell’s move to injured reserve means he will miss at least four games under NFL rules.

Whiteside provides additional depth in Detroit’s secondary, while Lucas and Small give the Lions more options heading into Sunday’s contest.

Jack Campbell’s Recovery Remains the Priority

Campbell suffered his injury during the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 1.

Earlier this week, the linebacker provided an encouraging update regarding his recovery.

In a statement released Wednesday, Campbell revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s statement, the linebacker remains optimistic about his recovery.

Detroit has emphasized supporting Campbell and his family while preparing for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Dan Campbell has also made it clear that the team intends to honor its injured teammate by remaining focused on football, something he explained earlier this week.

For now, the Lions must move forward without one of their most important defensive players.

But as Jack Campbell continues his recovery, the organization’s biggest concern remains his health, not when he might return to the football field.