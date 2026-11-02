The Detroit Lions have released a new update regarding star linebacker Jack Campbell following his frightening neck injury during Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

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And while the team has not provided a diagnosis, the latest announcement offers some encouraging news.

According to an official statement released Sunday evening, Campbell is resting at a local hospital, where he will remain overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team will provide further updates as we have them. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 2, 2026

The Lions announced the following update Sunday evening:

“Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight, for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team will provide further updates as we have them.”

The announcement comes several hours after Campbell suffered a frightening injury on the first play of the fourth quarter against Minnesota.

Campbell was injured while tackling former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson and remained on the turf for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

The All-Pro linebacker was eventually placed on a backboard and carted off the field, with teammates visibly emotional as they gathered around him.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s initial injury announcement, Campbell was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

Now, the Lions have confirmed he is resting and will remain under medical observation overnight.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), right, and edge rusher Eric O’Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jack Campbell Remains Hospitalized Following Lions Victory

The injury overshadowed what otherwise would have been a memorable afternoon for Detroit.

The Lions improved to 5-2 by handing Minnesota its first loss of the season, but the health of their defensive captain remained the biggest concern following the game.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed his support for Jack and his family following Sunday’s victory, explaining that the team was awaiting additional information from medical personnel.

As we previously covered, Jared Goff also delivered an emotional message about Campbell, reminding everyone that his teammate is a husband and father.

Sunday evening’s announcement provides an important update, but the Lions have not disclosed the severity of Campbell’s neck injury, the results of his evaluation, or a timetable for his return.

For now, the most encouraging news is that Campbell is resting and receiving continued medical attention.

The Lions have promised additional updates as more information becomes available.