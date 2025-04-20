Detroit Lions Land Jadeveon Clowney in Proposed Trade

A potential trade could bring Jadeveon Clowney to the Motor City, giving the Lions the edge help they’ve been searching for.

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to bold roster moves. Under GM Brad Holmes, the team has proven time and again that it’s willing to get aggressive to take that next step. And now, one new trade idea from Pro Football Network is picking up steam.

The proposal? Send veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to Detroit to bolster the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Why PFN Thinks It Works

According to Pro Football Network, the Lions are a logical landing spot for Clowney, especially with the recent departure of Za’Darius Smith and lingering concerns about the health and depth at edge rusher.

Their take is simple: Detroit needs an experienced presence who can generate pressure, hold the edge, and open things up for Hutchinson and the rest of the front seven. Clowney checks all those boxes — and wouldn’t cost a fortune to acquire.

A Dan Campbell-Type Player

It’s easy to see why Clowney might appeal to Dan Campbell. He’s physical. He plays angry. And he brings a level of toughness that fits the culture Detroit has built.

Sure, he’s bounced around a bit the last few years, but when healthy and motivated, Clowney is still more than capable of disrupting offenses and commanding attention from opposing tackles.

What It Means for the Lions’ Draft Plans

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, this kind of move could give the Lions flexibility. Rather than reaching for an edge rusher at pick No. 28 or 60, adding Clowney would allow Holmes to truly go best player available — something he’s openly prioritized in the past.

The Bottom Line

The proposed trade from Pro Football Network makes a lot of sense. It fills a need without overcommitting resources, and it adds a proven veteran who could thrive in the Lions’ defense.

While there’s no guarantee the Lions make a move, this kind of proposal is exactly the type of calculated risk that could pay off big for a team chasing a Super Bowl. Jadeveon Clowney in Detroit? Don’t rule it out.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Todd McLellan
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
