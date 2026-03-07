Detroit Lions Named As Potential Landing Spot for Jaelan Phillips

The Detroit Lions continue to be linked to pass-rush help this offseason, and a new report suggests one of the top available edge defenders could land in Detroit.

According to Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame of SI, veteran pass rusher Jaelan Phillips is one of the top free-agent edge defenders on the market, and the Lions are listed as a potential landing spot.

In the report, Phillips is ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher available in free agency, making him one of the most intriguing defensive players still on the board.

Phillips Rebounded After Injury Setbacks

Phillips, 26, spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded from the Miami Dolphins.

Despite battling significant injuries in recent seasons, including a ruptured Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL the following year, Phillips showed encouraging signs that he had regained his top form.

During the regular season, he recorded:

5 sacks

14 quarterback hits

53 total tackles

Across his five NFL seasons, Phillips has accumulated 28 career sacks.

Potential Contract Projection

According to the Sports Illustrated analysis, Phillips is projected to command a deal worth approximately:

3 years

$55 million

The report lists both the Eagles and Lions as potential destinations for the 26-year-old pass rusher.

Why Detroit Makes Sense

Detroit has been searching for a consistent edge rusher to line up opposite star defender Aidan Hutchinson.

Adding a player like Phillips would give the Lions:

A young pass rusher entering his prime

Proven production when healthy

Another disruptive presence on the defensive line

For a Lions team that hopes to contend for a Super Bowl, strengthening the pass rush continues to be a major priority.

The Bottom Line

Phillips still has plenty of upside at just 26 years old, and if his health cooperates, he could become one of the most impactful defenders available in free agency.

If the Lions decide to pursue him, Detroit could be adding a talented edge defender who still has his best football ahead of him.