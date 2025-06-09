Should the Detroit Lions Sign Jaire Alexander?

It seemed like just a matter of time before it happened, but the Green Bay Packers have officially pulled the trigger: They’ve released Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro who once locked down half the field at Lambeau. Now, as one of the most intriguing names on the free agent market, the big question for Detroit Lions fans is simple: Should Brad Holmes pick up the phone?

TLDR: Lions and Jaire Alexander?

Jaire Alexander , age 28, is officially a free agent after being released by the Packers.

, age 28, is officially a free agent after being released by the Packers. Despite recent injury concerns, Alexander still performs at a high level when healthy (75.2 PFF defensive grade, 78.3 in coverage).

when healthy (75.2 PFF defensive grade, 78.3 in coverage). Brad Holmes has a history of betting on injury-prone but talented players — and winning.

of betting on injury-prone but talented players — and winning. Detroit has $40,124,167 in cap space , giving them flexibility to offer a short-term “prove-it” deal.

, giving them flexibility to offer a short-term “prove-it” deal. Alexander’s experience could further solidify the Lions’ cornerback room, which includes the likes of D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

A Talented Cornerback Hits the Market

Let’s get this out of the way — Jaire Alexander is a baller.

When healthy, he’s one of the best coverage corners in the league. In just seven games last season, he notched two interceptions and seven passes defended. His 79.9 passer rating allowed shows he’s still a problem for quarterbacks. Even Pro Football Focus gave him a strong 78.3 coverage grade, which speaks volumes given the injuries he battled.

But that’s the key phrase: when healthy.

Durability: The Elephant in the Room

Alexander hasn’t played a full season since 2019 (though he did play in 16 of 17 games in 2022 when he was named to the Pro Bowl and as an All-Pro (Second Team). Over the last four years, he’s suited up for just 34 games total — missing time with shoulder, back, quad, and knee injuries. Oh, and a team-imposed suspension in 2023 for an odd coin toss controversy.

That’s not exactly a résumé of consistency.

Still, if you look past the injury report and focus on the film, there’s no denying that Alexander has gas left in the tank. At just 28 years old, he’s not washed — he’s just looking for a fresh start.

Does He Fit in Detroit?

Brad Holmes has never been afraid of risk. He brought in DJ Reader, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Emmanuel Moseley — all with injury baggage. Sometimes it worked. Sometimes it didn’t. But he’s shown a willingness to bet on upside, and Jaire Alexander is overflowing with upside.

And while cornerback isn’t Detroit’s most pressing need, it’s hardly a strength either. The Lions are set to start second-year CB Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed. If one of them struggles or gets banged up, the depth chart starts to get thin in a hurry.

Bringing in a veteran like Alexander, especially on a short-term, incentive-heavy deal, could do wonders for both player and team.

Financial Flexibility Makes It Feasible

Thanks to savvy cap management, the Lions currently have $40,124,167, per OverTheCap. That gives Holmes room to maneuver — whether it’s signing Alexander to a one-year “prove-it” contract or even offering a multi-year deal with minimal guaranteed money.

The potential payoff? A lockdown corner who knows the division, adds swagger to your defense, and helps guide a young secondary through a championship window.

Worst case? He doesn’t stay healthy and the Lions cut ties without much damage.

The Bottom Line

Should the Lions sign Jaire Alexander? If the deal is smart — short-term, affordable, and incentive-based — then the answer is absolutely yes.

He’s a rare combination of experience, talent, and still only 28 years old. Sure, the injuries are a concern, but Brad Holmes has built this roster to absorb risks like this. And if you’re going all-in on a Super Bowl window, why not add a former All-Pro who’s hungry to prove the Packers made a mistake?

At the very least, signing Alexander would send a message: the Lions aren’t just building for the future — they’re chasing a championship right now.

