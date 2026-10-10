The Detroit Lions have made a roster move just one day before their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit announced Saturday that veteran defensive back Jalen Mills has been elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list for Sunday’s game.

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The move comes at an important time for a Lions secondary dealing with injuries and inconsistent performances. With Brian Branch and Rock Ya-Sin officially ruled out, Mills could provide much-needed experience and versatility as Detroit looks to improve to 3-2.

Houston Texans cornerback Jalen Mills (26) celebrates an interception against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Mills Gets Another Opportunity

Detroit announced the move Saturday, and Mills will be available for selection to the game-day roster against Arizona. However, his elevation does not guarantee that he will be active or receive defensive snaps Sunday.

The 32-year-old veteran joined Detroit’s practice squad on September 21 and has already been elevated for previous games this season. This was the third straight week Detroit elevated him, the maximum the rules allow, so the Lions would have to sign Mills to the 53-man roster to use him again, Pride of Detroit reported. Mills brings extensive NFL experience, having previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, among other teams.

His versatility is particularly valuable because he has experience playing cornerback, nickelback, and safety. As Pride of Detroit recently reported, head coach Dan Campbell has already mentioned Mills as a defender who could receive additional opportunities.

Lions Secondary Needs Help

Detroit’s decision to elevate Mills comes with the secondary facing significant challenges. As we previously reported in the Lions’ final injury update, Branch and Ya-Sin will both miss Sunday’s matchup. The team’s official Friday injury report ruled out Branch with an Achilles injury and Ya-Sin with a hamstring injury.

The Lions have struggled against opposing passing attacks through four games, increasing the pressure on defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to find a dependable combination of defensive backs. We also reported on Sheppard’s recent criticism of Detroit’s back seven, making Saturday’s roster move particularly noteworthy.

Mills could help provide veteran stability alongside Detroit’s younger defensive backs, including Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Keith Abney II. Whether he receives significant playing time will depend on the Lions’ final game-day personnel decisions.

Detroit and Arizona will kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. For a Lions team desperately seeking defensive improvement before its bye week, Mills’ elevation provides another option in the secondary.