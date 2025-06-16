Predicting Jameson Williams’ Contract Extension With Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are building a sustainable winner — and one of the biggest upcoming decisions is what to do with wide receiver Jameson Williams, who’s heading into his fourth NFL season in 2025.

Fresh off a 1,000-yard breakout campaign in 2024, the 24-year-old speedster has flashed the potential to become a long-term threat in Detroit’s offense. The question now becomes: Do the Lions pay him early — or pay more later?

TL;DR

Jameson Williams is entering Year 4 of his rookie contract in 2025.

of his rookie contract in 2025. In 2024, he posted 58 catches, 1,001 yards, 7 TDs , and averaged 17.3 yards per catch .

, and averaged . Detroit could extend him now for around 4 years, $92 million ($23M AAV).

($23M AAV). Waiting until after 2025, if he breaks out again, could raise his value to $30M+ per year .

. Lions must weigh cap strategy vs. risk of rising market value.

Williams’ Emergence

After a slow start to his career due to injury and suspensions, Jameson Williams exploded in 2024:

58 receptions

1,001 receiving yards

17.3 yards per catch

7 touchdowns

Longest catch: 82 yards

He finally looked like the game-breaking vertical threat Detroit envisioned when they traded up to draft him 12th overall in 2022. And more importantly, he began developing chemistry with Jared Goff, becoming a go-to deep threat who could stretch the field opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Timing Dilemma

The 2025 offseason presents a prime opportunity for the Lions to lock in Williams before his value soars further.

✅ If they extend him now:

Projection: 4 years, $92 million

Average annual value (AAV): $23 million

Cap-friendly structure could front-load bonuses, preserve future flexibility

❗If they wait:

Williams could top 1,200–1,400 yards and 10+ TDs in 2025

and in 2025 In a rising WR market, that would push his value to $30M+ AAV

If Williams ascends to that tier, Detroit would have to pay a premium to keep him — especially with Amon-Ra St. Brown already locked in at $30 million per year.

Why the Lions Should Consider an Early Extension

Detroit has cap space, momentum, and stability at quarterback. With Goff signed through 2028, locking up his top weapons becomes the next priority.

A deal now:

Saves millions against future WR market inflation

Rewards a homegrown, improving player

Sends a message to the locker room about internal development and loyalty

It also gives GM Brad Holmes flexibility to focus future free agent money on other key positions.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams has arrived — and Detroit knows it.

If the Lions want to stay ahead of the curve and preserve their roster core at a manageable price, extending Williams before the 2025 season starts makes too much sense.

Lock him up now for $23M per year (my prediction), or risk paying $30M+ later.

The choice is coming — and the clock is ticking.