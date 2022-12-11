Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams’ first NFL catch is a 41-yard TD [Video]

By Don Drysdale
1 Min Read
  • Jameson Williams just caught his first pass
  • Jameson Williams just caught his first touchdown

Let’s freaking go!!! Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams just caught his first NFL pass, and it was a HUGE one! A week ago, Williams made his NFL debut, but he only played a handful of plays, and when all was said and done, he had just one target and zero catches. Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said the plan was to get Williams more involved in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams scores first touchdown for Detroit Lions

It did not take Williams too long to get involved on Sunday against the Vikings. In fact, he made a huge impact on his very first play.

Watch as Williams runs right past the Minnesota Vikings defensive backs for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

jameson williams,detroit lions

By Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
