RUMOR: Detroit Lions Set HEFTY Asking Price for Jameson Williams

A new report suggests the Detroit Lions aren't letting Jameson Williams go without a serious offer on the table.

As the NFL Draft draws closer, so do the rumors—and Jameson Williams is right in the thick of them.

The speedy wide receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. While Detroit has a club option for 2026, the team is facing some serious decisions about his long-term future.

And naturally, that’s stirred up trade speculation.

What’s the Price?

NFL draft analyst Charlie Campbell reported this week that if the Lions move Williams, it’s going to take a serious offer to get it done.

“Per team sources, the Detroit Lions are probably not trading wide receiver Jameson Williams for anything less than a 1st-round pick,” Campbell wrote.

That’s a bold price—but one that makes sense.

Jameson’s Breakout Season Came Just in Time

After a couple of rocky seasons early in his career, Williams delivered in 2024. The former Alabama star tallied 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, proving he can be the big-play threat Detroit envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lining up opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams gave Detroit one of the most dangerous receiver duos in the NFC. His chemistry with Jared Goff took a big step forward, and his route running and confidence improved week by week.

What’s the Long-Term Outlook?

That’s the million-dollar (or more likely, $30 million-per-year) question.

While Detroit appears committed to Williams for 2025, long-term negotiations could get tricky. With St. Brown already extended and other players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph due for new deals, the Lions could be in a tight financial spot.

Let’s be clear: I don’t believe for a second that the Lions will trade Jameson before the 2025 season. But once the year ends? That’s when things could get interesting. If Detroit isn’t willing to shell out top WR money, Williams could be on the move to the highest bidder.

The Bottom Line

Right now, the Lions seem content to ride it out with Jameson Williams and hope for another explosive season. But if a team gets desperate and throws a first-round pick Detroit’s way? Brad Holmes may at least pick up the phone.

Until then, buckle up—this won’t be the last time Williams’ name pops up in trade rumors.