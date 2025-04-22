RUMOR: Detroit Lions Set HEFTY Asking Price for Jameson Williams

A new report suggests the Detroit Lions aren't letting Jameson Williams go without a serious offer on the table.

As the NFL Draft draws closer, so do the rumors—and Jameson Williams is right in the thick of them.

The speedy wide receiver is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. While Detroit has a club option for 2026, the team is facing some serious decisions about his long-term future.

And naturally, that’s stirred up trade speculation.

Jameson Williams Jared Goff

What’s the Price?

NFL draft analyst Charlie Campbell reported this week that if the Lions move Williams, it’s going to take a serious offer to get it done.

“Per team sources, the Detroit Lions are probably not trading wide receiver Jameson Williams for anything less than a 1st-round pick,” Campbell wrote.

That’s a bold price—but one that makes sense.

Jameson’s Breakout Season Came Just in Time

After a couple of rocky seasons early in his career, Williams delivered in 2024. The former Alabama star tallied 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, proving he can be the big-play threat Detroit envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lining up opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams gave Detroit one of the most dangerous receiver duos in the NFC. His chemistry with Jared Goff took a big step forward, and his route running and confidence improved week by week.

What’s the Long-Term Outlook?

That’s the million-dollar (or more likely, $30 million-per-year) question.

While Detroit appears committed to Williams for 2025, long-term negotiations could get tricky. With St. Brown already extended and other players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph due for new deals, the Lions could be in a tight financial spot.

Let’s be clear: I don’t believe for a second that the Lions will trade Jameson before the 2025 season. But once the year ends? That’s when things could get interesting. If Detroit isn’t willing to shell out top WR money, Williams could be on the move to the highest bidder.

The Bottom Line

Right now, the Lions seem content to ride it out with Jameson Williams and hope for another explosive season. But if a team gets desperate and throws a first-round pick Detroit’s way? Brad Holmes may at least pick up the phone.

Until then, buckle up—this won’t be the last time Williams’ name pops up in trade rumors.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]