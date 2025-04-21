Report: Some in NFL Circles Believe Jameson Williams Could be Traded

With the fifth-year option deadline looming, NFL teams could be calling the Detroit Lions about Jameson Williams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make in the coming days—one that could shape the future of their wide receiver room. Former first-round pick Jameson Williams just turned in his best NFL season yet, and with his fifth-year option deadline approaching on May 1, the front office has to weigh his value now… versus what it might be down the road.

And according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Lions may not be the only team thinking about that decision.

The Buzz Around Williams

Williams’ breakout in 2024 was a major storyline in Detroit. After battling injuries and a suspension in his first two seasons, the speedy wideout finally flashed the elite playmaking ability the Lions hoped for when they traded up to draft him in 2022. He cleared the 1,000-yard mark and became a legitimate WR2 threat opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Breer recently noted that teams could start calling the Lions before the draft, eyeing Williams as a possible trade target due to the uncertainty of his long-term fit in Detroit.

“Receiver’s another spot to consider—with a fifth-year option decision coming on Jameson Williams, and some in NFL circles believing he could be traded,” Breer wrote in his SI column.

The logic? If the Lions aren’t 100% sold on locking Williams up long-term—and let’s be honest, Amon-Ra is already locked into a big-money deal—then it might be smarter to flip him while his value is high and the control (via the fifth-year option) is still in play.

What Holmes Might Be Thinking

Lions GM Brad Holmes has indicated the team is likely to exercise the fifth-year option on Williams, which would keep him under contract through 2026. That said, Holmes has also shown he’s not afraid to shake things up when it benefits the bigger picture.

Remember: the Lions traded up to get Williams. They’ve built through the draft, they’ve moved veterans when needed, and they’re now operating from a position of strength—15-2 last season, and one of the favorites heading into 2025.

If the right offer came in? Holmes would absolutely consider it.

The Bottom Line

Let’s be clear: the Lions aren’t shopping Jameson Williams. But when a 1,000-yard receiver is heading into a contract crossroads, other teams are bound to start kicking the tires. It’s part of the business, especially when your team is as good—and as flexible—as Detroit.

So will Williams be part of a Super Bowl push in Honolulu Blue next season? Probably. But if another GM wants to make a move, they might want to dial Brad Holmes before May 1.