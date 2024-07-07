Detroit Lions: Jared Goff Enjoys Greece with Wife Christen Harper





Jared Goff, Christen Harper Enjoy Honeymoon in Greece

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper are reveling in their honeymoon in Greece. After their wedding in Ojai, California, the couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2022, have taken to social media to share their joy. Harper posted, “Loving Greece a lot in case you were wondering,” on her Instagram account.

A Well-Deserved Break

Jared Goff, coming off a standout season where he led the Lions to the NFC Championship game, has been using the offseason to travel and unwind. The Lions quarterback threw for 4,575 yards and notched 30 touchdowns, ranking fourth in the NFL. Despite a strong performance, the Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers after leading 24-7 at halftime in the championship game.

After attending former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Wilton Speight’s wedding in Saint Tropez, the newlyweds flew to Greece. This marks a period of relaxation for Goff before he reports to the Lions’ Allen Park training facility to prepare for the 2024 season.

Click here to see some photos from Greece

Jared Goff’s Reflection on His Career

Jared Goff, who recently signed a four-year, $212 million extension with Detroit, expressed his positivity about the trade to the Lions during a Trading Cards Podcast episode. He stated, “In hindsight, being traded to Detroit was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human.”

As they enjoy their honeymoon, Goff and Harper’s happiness is evident, with the quarterback recharging for another promising season with the Detroit Lions.