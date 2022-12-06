Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff nominated for prestigious NFL Award

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Ever since coming to Detroit, Goff has been involved in the community
  • Goff has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for a prestigious NFL award. Ever since coming to the Lions, Goff has made it a point to become active in our community, and this nomination is well-deserved. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.’

This week's hottest stories
BREAKING NEWS: Detroit Tigers trade...
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams

Who joins Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff as a nominee for the Walker Payton Man of the Year Award?

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Walker Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Here is what Goff had to say about being nominated.

Jared Goff
Jared Goff

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article A.J. Hinch Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers: A.J. Hinch announces coaching additions
Next Article Jared Goff Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Jared Goff gets emotional learning he is Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell Says Week 3 Loss To Vikings ‘Still Burns’
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Pistons Top 10 All-star performances
Detroit Pistons: Top 10 All-Star Performances In Pistons’ History
Lists
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
2022 NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
NFL News
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?