Detroit Lions: Jared Goff nominated for prestigious NFL Award

Goff has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Ever since coming to Detroit, Goff has been involved in the community

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been nominated for a prestigious NFL award. Ever since coming to the Lions, Goff has made it a point to become active in our community, and this nomination is well-deserved. Each year, one player from each of the 32 NFL teams is nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which ‘recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.’

This week's hottest stories BREAKING NEWS: Detroit Tigers trade... Please enable JavaScript

Who joins Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff as a nominee for the Walker Payton Man of the Year Award?

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Walker Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The NFL announced all 32 nominees (one from each team) for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.



One of the league’s great honors to be named to this list. pic.twitter.com/EyQxyqFjLX Featured Videos

December 6, 2022

Here is what Goff had to say about being nominated.