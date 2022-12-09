Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s last 6 games have been solid

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions have gone 4-6 in their past 6 games
  • Goff has been very good in those wins

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, some of us at Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to shut up his haters. When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a trio of draft picks, many said Goff was going to be a bridge until the Lions could find the quarterback of their future. Heading to this season, I said there was a solid chance that Goff could end up being that quarterback of the future, and as of late, he has a lot of people wondering if that will be the case.



What has Jared Goff done over the past 6 games for the Detroit Lions?

Goff has played extremely well for the Lions over their past six games, and it is a big reason why the team is 4-2 in those games.

In his last six games, Goff has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,439 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with just one interception.

Featured Videos


Via Pro Football Reference

Now, don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to say that Goff is a Top 5 quarterback (or even a Top 10) quarterback in the NFL at this point, but I am saying that with the pieces the Lions have in place on the offensive side of the ball, he can get the job done.

Up next for Goff and the Lions is a matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings. In their first matchup (a 28-24 win for the Vikings), Goff completed 25-of-41 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception.

Say what you want about Goff, but you cannot say the has not played very well over the past six weeks.




