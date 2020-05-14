Detroit Lions’ Jarrad Davis believes he can be better entering make or break 2020 season

Linebacker Jarrad Davis was the Detroit Lions‘ first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, but unfortunately, his career has been underwhelming at best.

Last season, he put up the lowest numbers to date with 63 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 11 games after having to miss five games with an ankle injury.

Additionally, the team declined the option on his contract, making him a free agent in 2021.

But despite this, Davis believes that he has the talent to prove his doubters wrong.

“Definitely I need to continue to get better in the run game. Can always improve in that area,” Davis said in a video conference. “And just, I have the talent to be a good coverage linebacker but I just haven’t been able to show (it).

“I haven’t been able to show exactly what I can do in that area yet, whether it be just overthinking or just trying to do too much. I haven’t really been the best I can truly be in that position.”

The team decided to bolster their linebacker corps this offseason with several additions, and Davis knows that he must improve.

“Those are the two biggest areas I need to continue to work on and always, I can always develop my leadership skills,” Davis said. ‘Just being able to take that next step, being that true guy that people can look to and just be an all-around just leader for our team.”

He’s not letting the decision by the team to not pick up his fifth year option, and will instead elect to continue working hard in an effort to improve both his performance and that of his teammates.

“The fifth-year option situation is what it is,” Davis said. ‘But like I said, I’m going to keep coming to work every day and pushing myself and pushing the guys around me to be the best we can be.”

2020 is shaping up to be a make-or-break season for Davis – can he make the necessary improvements?

