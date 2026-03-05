Report: Detroit Lions Hosting Former Top-10 Pick With Hopes of Bolstering O-Line

The Detroit Lions continue exploring potential additions to their offensive line, and one intriguing name is now on their radar.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is currently visiting Detroit as part of a series of meetings with teams across the league.

Schultz reported that Wills has been touring several teams, including the New England Patriots, and his visit with the Lions is part of ongoing discussions as he looks to land with a team for the upcoming season.

Former Top-10 Pick Looking for Fresh Start

Wills entered the NFL with significant expectations after being selected 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of University of Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound tackle started 57 games across five seasons with Cleveland and quickly established himself as a key part of the Browns’ offensive line early in his career.

However, injuries slowed his momentum recently. Wills sat out last season while recovering from a knee injury, which is why teams are now bringing him in for evaluations and visits.

Despite the time away from the field, Wills is still just 26 years old, meaning he could represent a relatively young reclamation project for the right team.

What the Numbers Say (PFF Grades)

According to Pro Football Focus, Wills’ most recent available performance metrics provide a mixed evaluation:

Overall Grade: 52.9

52.9 Pass Blocking Grade: 63.6

63.6 Run Blocking Grade: 51.6

He played 245 offensive snaps, allowed 3 sacks, and was flagged for 6 penalties during his last evaluated season.

While those numbers fall around league average or below, his pass protection grade remained the strongest part of his game, suggesting he could still offer value in the right offensive system.

Why the Lions Might Be Interested

Detroit’s offensive line has been one of the league’s strengths under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Still, depth along the offensive line is always a priority, especially with the long NFL season and the physical nature of Detroit’s offense.

Bringing in Wills for a visit allows the Lions to:

Evaluate his medical recovery

Assess his fit within Detroit’s offensive line system

Determine if he could serve as depth or competition at tackle

Given Detroit’s reputation for developing linemen, the team could potentially see Wills as a low-risk upside addition.

The Bottom Line

At just 26 years old and with former first-round talent, Wills remains an intriguing option for teams looking to add offensive line depth.

Whether Detroit ultimately signs him remains to be seen, but the visit suggests the Lions are doing their homework as they continue building one of the NFL’s most physical rosters.