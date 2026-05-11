9 Detroit Lions Change Jersey Number for 2026

The Detroit Lions are making more than just roster changes heading into the 2026 NFL season.

On Monday, the team officially revealed that nine returning players will wear new jersey numbers this season, giving several familiar faces a noticeably different look entering training camp.

Some of the changes are minor.

Others are going to take Lions fans a while to get used to.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Makes Biggest Number Switch

Perhaps the most notable change belongs to cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

After wearing No. 9 during his rookie season, Rakestraw will now switch to No. 2 for the 2026 campaign.

The former second-round pick is expected to compete for a much larger role in Detroit’s secondary this season, making the number change even more noticeable.

Defensive Line Gets Complete Number Shakeup

Detroit’s defensive front also underwent several number changes.

Levi Onwuzurike moves from No. 78 to No. 95, while Tyler Lacy jumps from No. 78 to No. 93.

Myles Adams will now wear No. 96 after previously wearing No. 66.

And perhaps the most intimidating switch of the bunch belongs to Ahmed Hassanein, who moves from No. 61 to No. 99 entering his second NFL season.

That certainly feels like a proper edge rusher number.

Full List of Detroit Lions Jersey Number Changes

Here is the complete list of number changes announced by the Lions:

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Old Number: #9

New Number: #2

Old Number: #9 New Number: #2 WR Jackson Meeks

Old Number: #83

New Number: #13

Old Number: #83 New Number: #13 WR Malik Cunningham

Old Number: #80

New Number: #15

Old Number: #80 New Number: #15 S Dan Jackson

Old Number: #28

New Number: #17

Old Number: #28 New Number: #17 RB Kye Robichaux

Old Number: #25

New Number: #34

Old Number: #25 New Number: #34 DL Tyler Lacy

Old Number: #78

New Number: #93

Old Number: #78 New Number: #93 DL Levi Onwuzurike

Old Number: #78

New Number: #95

Old Number: #78 New Number: #95 DL Myles Adams

Old Number: #66

New Number: #96

Old Number: #66 New Number: #96 EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

Old Number: #61

New Number: #99

Lions fans now waiting on rookie numbers

While Detroit revealed jersey numbers for free agents and returning players, the Lions still have not officially announced numbers for their 2026 rookie class.

That includes first-round pick Blake Miller and second-round edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Because the Lions canceled rookie minicamp this offseason, fans may have to wait a little longer before those numbers officially become public.

Still, Monday’s announcement gave fans plenty to debate.

Especially Ahmed Hassanein rocking No. 99.