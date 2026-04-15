Detroit Lions Players Tease New Jersey Numbers for 2026

The Detroit Lions may be making some subtle, but meaningful, changes on defense heading into the 2026 season.

Two young defenders recently dropped hints on social media that new jersey numbers could be coming, and for one player in particular, the change carries a lot of personal significance.

Ahmed Hassanein Embracing No. 99

Defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein appears set to switch to No. 99, and it’s clearly not just another number to him.

Hassanein shared an emotional message reflecting on how far he’s come and what the number represents.

“Grateful for the journey. Looking back at 2020, it’s crazy. I had a dream to make the NFL. Now, being able to wear the same number as a legend, it’s a feeling I can’t even fully put into words. God and hard work got me here. But, the job is not finished. It’s just getting started. All glory to God.”

It’s a powerful reminder of the grind it takes just to get to this level, and how much these moments mean to players still carving out their place in the league.

Hassanein has been training in Detroit this offseason as he prepares for his second year, continuing to build momentum after choosing to stay with the organization despite other opportunities.

Terrion Arnold Drops a Hint

Meanwhile, Terrion Arnold may have quietly revealed another number change.

Arnold posted a photo of his locker alongside teammate Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with the caption:

“_6.2strong”

That message has many believing Rakestraw is set to wear No. 2 this season.

After dealing with injuries over the past two years, Rakestraw has reportedly been fully healthy since late 2025, setting the stage for what could be a fresh start in more ways than one.

More Than Just Numbers

Jersey numbers might seem like a small detail, but inside an NFL locker room, they often carry real meaning.

For Hassanein, it’s about honoring the journey and stepping into something bigger.

For Rakestraw, it could represent a reset after battling through injuries.

And for the Lions? It’s another sign of a young defense continuing to evolve.

The Bottom Line

These changes won’t decide games, but they do tell a story.

A story of growth. Opportunity. And players beginning to make their mark.

And as Detroit continues to build toward 2026, even the smallest details are worth watching.