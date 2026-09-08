Detroit Lions Announce Four Jersey Number Changes

The Detroit Lions have cleaned up a few jersey numbers with the regular season approaching, announcing changes for Josh Dobbs, Derrick Moore, Keith Abney II and Christian Izien.

Detroit’s current roster now lists Dobbs at No. 11, Moore at No. 8, Abney at No. 6 and Izien at No. 5. It is hardly earth-shattering roster news, but this is the time of year when temporary numbers disappear and players start looking a little more like the versions fans will see on Sundays.

Dobbs’ move to No. 11 brings him back to familiar territory. He wore No. 11 at Tennessee, where he developed into one of the most productive quarterbacks in Volunteers history. Tennessee’s 2015 roster lists Dobbs in No. 11, and he will now wear it in Detroit after winning the Lions’ backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff.

Moore is also returning to his college number. The rookie edge rusher will wear No. 8, the same number he wore during his final seasons at Michigan. The Wolverines’ official roster listed Moore at No. 8 before Detroit added him to its defensive front. For a former Wolverine beginning his NFL career down the road in Detroit, that one feels particularly appropriate.

Abney’s switch to No. 6 might be the most interesting from a football standpoint, even if the number itself has nothing to do with it. The fifth-round rookie went from developmental cornerback to somebody worth watching closely during training camp, making a legitimate push for an important role in Detroit’s secondary. Detroit’s breakdown of the initial 53-man roster confirmed Abney survived final cuts as part of a deep defensive back group.

Izien rounds out the changes at No. 5.

No depth chart was rearranged Monday because four players changed numbers. No job was won. No roster spot changed hands. Still, there is something about the post-preseason number shuffle that makes the roster feel a little more permanent.

Dobbs has 11. Moore has 8. Abney has 6. Izien has 5.

Now they just have to make those numbers matter.