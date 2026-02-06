Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Former No. 3 Overall Pick

The Detroit Lions already know what the biggest question will be this offseason: who lines up across from Aidan Hutchinson?

With the pass rush still inconsistent in 2025 and limited cap flexibility heading into free agency, Detroit isn’t expected to swing wildly. Instead, the Lions may be forced to get creative, and that’s where one familiar veteran name is starting to surface.

According to NFL writer Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa has been identified as a potential priority target for Detroit.

Why Joey Bosa Makes Sense for Detroit

Let’s be clear — this isn’t about replacing Hutchinson. It’s about helping him.

Detroit’s defense has repeatedly shown that Hutchinson can dominate, but without consistent pressure coming from the opposite edge, offenses have been able to scheme around him. That reality hasn’t changed.

Bosa, now 30, isn’t the every-down terror he once was. But he doesn’t need to be.

The Lions would be looking for:

A rotational edge rusher

Someone who can win one-on-one situations

A veteran who understands how to complement a star pass rusher

That’s exactly the profile Bosa fits at this stage of his career.

A “Bargain Bin” Fit That Matches Brad Holmes’ Reality

Detroit isn’t flush with cap space, which means splash signings are unlikely. That’s why the idea of Bosa — coming off a one-year deal with Buffalo — actually tracks.

Last season with the Bills, :

5 sacks

5 forced fumbles

29 tackles

2 passes defensed

Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but context matters. Bosa was used in a rotational role, not as a full-time edge, and still managed to create impact plays.

For a Lions defense that desperately needs someone who can win occasionally without help, that matters.

The Hutchinson Effect

One thing working heavily in Bosa’s favor? Aidan Hutchinson exists.

Playing next to an elite edge rusher changes everything. Offensive lines can’t slide protection both ways. Quarterbacks can’t hold the ball. Rotational players get cleaner looks.

Detroit has tried to manufacture that effect with younger players and short-term flyers. Adding a proven veteran like Bosa could finally give the Lions a reliable counterpunch.

Is This the Final Answer? Probably Not

Bosa wouldn’t eliminate Detroit’s need to draft a defensive end. He wouldn’t solve the pass rush by himself. And he certainly wouldn’t be a long-term solution.

But as a short-term, cost-conscious move that aligns with where the Lions are financially and competitively, it’s hard to dismiss.

If Detroit truly wants to maximize Hutchinson during his prime, they can’t keep asking him to do everything alone.

And Joey Bosa — at the right price — might finally be the help he’s been waiting for.