Report: Detroit Lions Interested in Trading for Joey Porter Jr.

The Detroit Lions’ search for help in the secondary may have taken a significant turn.

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According to an ESPN report, the Pittsburgh Steelers have received trade calls from the Lions and Dallas Cowboys regarding cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

That does not mean a deal is imminent. It does mean Detroit has at least explored a move for one of the NFL’s more intriguing young corners, and that should immediately get the attention of Lions fans.

Porter is 26, physical, proven in man coverage and entering the final year of his rookie contract. He also happens to play a position where Detroit has badly needed answers early in 2026.

Why Joey Porter Jr. makes sense for Detroit

The Lions have spent the first two weeks trying to patch together a secondary battered by injuries and communication issues. Detroit has already lost Avonte Maddox for the season, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain unavailable.

Porter would not solve every issue by himself, but he would give Detroit a legitimate outside corner with size, length and the ability to handle difficult assignments. At 6-foot-2, he has the physical profile to match bigger receivers and the experience to play on an island when the Lions want to send pressure.

The 2023 second-round pick has appeared in 47 regular-season games, with 41 starts, three interceptions and 31 pass breakups, according to Pro Football Reference. He is not merely a depth option. He is the kind of player a defense could build a coverage plan around.

That is precisely why Pittsburgh’s asking price could be steep.

The contract is the complication

Acquiring Porter would mean taking on more than trade compensation.

His rookie contract expires after this season, and he is expected to seek a major extension. Spotrac lists Porter’s 2026 cap hit at just under $5 million, which makes the short-term fit manageable. The long-term bill, however, is another matter entirely.

Detroit has cap flexibility, but the Lions also have important in-house decisions ahead. Any Porter trade would force Brad Holmes to weigh draft capital, a likely extension and the team’s other future financial commitments.

Still, elite corners rarely become available at age 26. If Porter is truly on the market, it makes sense that Detroit would pick up the phone.

This is interest — not a completed trade

There is no indication the Lions and Steelers have agreed on compensation, and ESPN’s report does not establish that a trade is close. Porter has also dealt with a back injury and contract uncertainty in Pittsburgh, which adds more layers to any potential negotiation.

But the reported outreach is meaningful. The Lions have been linked to veteran depth options, signed Jalen Mills and made moves to address the safety room. A trade for Porter would be a different level of action.

Detroit does not need to make a splash merely for the sake of making one. But if the front office believes Porter can become a long-term answer at cornerback, this is exactly the kind of move that deserves serious consideration.