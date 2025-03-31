Detroit Lions Defensive Lineman Announces Retirement

We did not see this one coming, but we certainly wish him the best of luck moving forward.

Veteran defensive lineman John Cominsky announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after six seasons, including the past three with the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old cited a mounting series of injuries as the reason for stepping away from the game, including a torn MCL suffered in training camp last year that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.

John Cominsky Announces His Decision

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Cominsky wrote:

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring. I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing. Thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for believing in me and drafting an under the radar DII prospect. Thank you to the Detroit Lions for grabbing me off waivers and giving me a second contract and allowing me to show what I can do as an NFL starter. Thank you to the front offices and coaches that helped build me up and believed in me. Who would have thought a small town Barberton, Ohio QB would find his way to sacking NFL QBs?”

Reflecting on His NFL Journey

Cominsky continued:

“I learned a lot in my time playing ball, that will absolutely benefit me moving forward. I had the privilege to play in a lot of big time games on big time stages. I shared the field with players I had admired as a young athlete. I shook hands with hall of famers and met some of the best men and women on this planet. I walked into NFL stadiums that I had never been to before, not to watch a game but to play. I shared conversations with people from all over the world, who gave me valuable perspectives which has helped me see the world in ways I may never have. I leaned into God and found a firm foundation in His will and protection.”

A Farewell Rooted in Gratitude

Cominsky closed his announcement by paying tribute to his family:

“Best of all, my marriage was strengthened and I had my two beautiful children. Each coming at perfect times in my career, bolstering me to the finish line. I walk away with my family in mind and therefore, have found peace in this difficult decision. Time marches on.”

The Bottom Line

John Cominsky walks away from football with a story of resilience, gratitude, and purpose. After defying odds as a Division II draft pick and turning into a productive starter in Detroit, Cominsky leaves the game on his own terms.