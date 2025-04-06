Detroit Lions Joint Practices 2025: What We Know So Far

Dan Campbell teased the Lions will hold joint practices with two teams this preseason.

As the Detroit Lions prepare for another highly anticipated season, head coach Dan Campbell dropped a little nugget this week that has fans buzzing: The Lions are planning to host not one, but two joint practices during the 2025 preseason.

That’s right—after a successful set of sessions with the New York Giants last summer, the Lions are doubling down on the value of joint practices. But if you’re hoping for names, locations, or dates… pump the brakes.

Dan Campbell Keeping It Close to the Vest

Normally, Campbell is pretty open about his plans. In fact, he’s been known to spill the beans at the annual NFL League Meeting. But this time around, he’s keeping things under wraps—and for good reason.

“I’m not going to say yet,” Campbell said with a grin. “Because it seems like every year I’ve done that, it’s been this explosion. Like, ‘Hey, I wish you would’ve told us before you did that, because we haven’t told our media.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So, yeah, we’ve got something in the works. We’ll see what happens.”

Translation: the Lions do have joint practices lined up, but out of respect for the other teams and their media timelines, Campbell is playing it cool for now.

Why Joint Practices Matter

For Campbell and the Lions, these sessions offer way more than just a change of scenery. They’re an opportunity to simulate game-like situations against fresh competition, gauge where players stand, and push the tempo before Week 1.

Last year’s practices with the Giants were described as spirited—and while the Lions lost the preseason game 14-3, the joint work proved valuable in assessing talent and building chemistry early.

Now, with an even stronger roster heading into 2025, the hope is that two sets of joint practices will raise the bar even further.

Looking Ahead

We’ll likely get the full preseason schedule—including dates and joint practice partners—sometime in May, after the NFL Draft concludes.

Until then, all eyes are on Brad Holmes and company as they work through final draft prep—and Lions fans can rest easy knowing the team is putting in the work to be ready from Day 1.

Stay tuned, because when Campbell finally lets the details slip, you know it’s going to be a show.