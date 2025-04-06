Detroit Lions Joint Practices 2025: What We Know So Far

Dan Campbell teased the Lions will hold joint practices with two teams this preseason.

As the Detroit Lions prepare for another highly anticipated season, head coach Dan Campbell dropped a little nugget this week that has fans buzzing: The Lions are planning to host not one, but two joint practices during the 2025 preseason.

That’s right—after a successful set of sessions with the New York Giants last summer, the Lions are doubling down on the value of joint practices. But if you’re hoping for names, locations, or dates… pump the brakes.

Dan Campbell D.J. Reed

Dan Campbell Keeping It Close to the Vest

Normally, Campbell is pretty open about his plans. In fact, he’s been known to spill the beans at the annual NFL League Meeting. But this time around, he’s keeping things under wraps—and for good reason.

“I’m not going to say yet,” Campbell said with a grin. “Because it seems like every year I’ve done that, it’s been this explosion. Like, ‘Hey, I wish you would’ve told us before you did that, because we haven’t told our media.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So, yeah, we’ve got something in the works. We’ll see what happens.”

Translation: the Lions do have joint practices lined up, but out of respect for the other teams and their media timelines, Campbell is playing it cool for now.

Why Joint Practices Matter

For Campbell and the Lions, these sessions offer way more than just a change of scenery. They’re an opportunity to simulate game-like situations against fresh competition, gauge where players stand, and push the tempo before Week 1.

Last year’s practices with the Giants were described as spirited—and while the Lions lost the preseason game 14-3, the joint work proved valuable in assessing talent and building chemistry early.

Now, with an even stronger roster heading into 2025, the hope is that two sets of joint practices will raise the bar even further.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Taylor Decker

Looking Ahead

We’ll likely get the full preseason schedule—including dates and joint practice partners—sometime in May, after the NFL Draft concludes.

Until then, all eyes are on Brad Holmes and company as they work through final draft prep—and Lions fans can rest easy knowing the team is putting in the work to be ready from Day 1.

Stay tuned, because when Campbell finally lets the details slip, you know it’s going to be a show.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?