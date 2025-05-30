Dan Campbell Confirms Lions Joint Practices for 2025

Lions Joint Practices Confirmed

Head coach Dan Campbell just finished speaking to the media at OTAs, and he has confirmed what fans suspected: the Detroit Lions will spice up this summer’s training camp by hosting two sets of joint practices—two days with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Houston Texans. The sessions will take place in Allen Park ahead of each team’s preseason meetings and promise a welcome change of pace from the usual in-house scrimmages.

TL;DR

Lions will practice twice with the Dolphins (Week 2 of preseason) and once with the Texans (preseason finale).

Dan Campbell loves the competitive edge joint work brings, while Demeco Ryans applauds the “different looks” his Texans will get.

These Lions joint practices give rookies and vets valuable reps against unfamiliar schemes without full game-day risk.

Why Campbell Keeps Scheduling Lions Joint Practices

Campbell has been a vocal supporter of joint sessions since his New Orleans days. For him, it boils down to three things:

Controlled competition. Players get to bang helmets with someone other than a teammate, but coaches can whistle any drill dead before tempers flare. Scheme variety. Miami’s wide-zone attack and Houston’s aggressive front present looks Detroit doesn’t see every day in camp. Depth chart clarity. Fringe roster guys either rise when the intensity spikes—or get exposed.

A Closer Look at the Matchups

Two Days vs. Dolphins

Miami visits first, offering a quick litmus test for the Lions’ retooled secondary against Tua Tagovailoa’s timing-based passing game. It’s also a reunion of sorts for Campbell, who spent 12 games as the Dolphins’ interim HC back in 2015.

One Day vs. Texans

DeMeco Ryans’ Texans boast a nasty defensive front—perfect for stress-testing Detroit’s revamped interior O-line anchored by rookie right guard Christian Mahogany. Ryans called the Lions a “second-to-none” measuring stick, underscoring the mutual respect between staffs.

What It Means for Detroit’s 2025 Prep

Sharper starters: Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown can practice situational red-zone plays against two solid defenses without burning real-game snaps.

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown can practice situational red-zone plays against two solid defenses without burning real-game snaps. Rookie baptism: First-year players like DT Tyleik Williams and WR Isaac TeSlaa get immediate feedback from unfamiliar opponents.

First-year players like DT Tyleik Williams and WR Isaac TeSlaa get immediate feedback from unfamiliar opponents. Special-teams wrinkles: Coordinator Dave Fipp can test his new aggressive kickoff strategy (hello, directional kicks) in live periods before Week 1.

Bottom line

Detroit’s coaching staff isn’t content with another “business-as-usual” August. These Lions joint practices are designed to crank up competition, expose weaknesses early, and keep the team’s Super Bowl aspirations on track.