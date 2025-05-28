Detroit Lions 2nd Joint Practice Opponent Revealed

The Detroit Lions have locked in their second joint-practice partner of training camp: the Houston Texans. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the two teams will run through shared practice sessions ahead of their Aug. 23 preseason matchup at Ford Field. Details are still being ironed out, but camp footage from Allen Park is a safe bet.

Campbell Called It

Head coach Dan Campbell hinted at this move back in March, telling reporters he was in the process of confirming two sets of joint practices for his squad. One slot was already spoken for: the Lions and Miami Dolphins will work together the week of their Aug. 16 preseason game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

Texans on the Menu

Now comes the Texans. Houston and Detroit will swap scout-team reps, simulate live coverage and fine-tune special-teams drills—all under one roof. Joint practices give both clubs a chance to sharpen communication and test schemes against fresh bodies, rather than grinding on their own mirrors.

Allen Park Awaits

Because both preseason games sit at Ford Field, expect the joint sessions to take place at the Lions’ sprawling training facility in Allen Park. That means fans and media can catch early peeks at new starters—rookie running backs, fringe pass-rushers, up-and-coming cornerbacks—before Detroit caps each week with a live tune-up.

What’s Next

Aug. 16 : Joint practices vs. Dolphins → Preseason Game vs. Miami, 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field

: Joint practices vs. Dolphins → Preseason Game vs. Miami, 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field Aug. 23: Joint practices vs. Texans → Preseason Game vs. Houston at Ford Field

Training camp officially opens late July. If you’re counting down, mark both dates—you’ll get a double dose of competitive reps before the Lions launch their 2025 Super Bowl push.