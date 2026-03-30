Dan Campbell Reveals Big Training Camp Change for 2026

The Detroit Lions are making a noticeable shift in how they’ll approach training camp in 2026, and it could be tied to a bigger issue the team has been dealing with.

Speaking at the NFL Owners’ Meetings, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the Lions will not hold joint practices this summer, breaking from a trend that had become a staple during his tenure.

A Change From the Norm

Since Campbell arrived in Detroit, joint practices have been a regular part of training camp.

The Lions have squared off with teams like the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans in recent years, using those sessions to test themselves against outside competition.

But in 2026, that approach is changing.

Detroit will keep everything in-house.

Could Injuries Be Driving This?

While Campbell didn’t explicitly tie the decision to injuries, it’s hard to ignore the context.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Lions have been one of the more injury-hit teams in the NFL, particularly in key stretches.

Joint practices are intense. They’re physical. And they often bring a higher risk of minor injuries piling up before the season even begins.

By eliminating them, Detroit gains more control over:

Practice intensity

Player workload

Injury risk

For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, keeping players healthy might outweigh the benefits of external competition.

Why Joint Practices Mattered Before

This shift stands out because Campbell has previously valued joint practices.

They’ve provided:

Different offensive and defensive looks

Competitive reps without full game conditions

Opportunities to evaluate players against unfamiliar opponents

But after facing plenty of injuries over the past couple of seasons, the Lions may feel less need to seek that outside exposure.

What It Means Going Forward

This doesn’t necessarily mean joint practices are gone for good.

It feels more like a strategic adjustment.

With a veteran core, rising expectations, and recent injury concerns, Detroit is prioritizing control and health over added competition this offseason.

Final Thoughts

Dan Campbell has always been about doing what’s best for his team, not what’s traditional.

This move fits that mindset.

The Lions have used joint practices to help build a contender.

Now, they’re adjusting to protect one.