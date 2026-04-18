Detroit Lions Express Interest In Highly Ranked Wide Receiver

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, the Detroit Lions continue to do their homework, and this time, it’s at a position that already features plenty of talent.

Detroit was among more than 20 teams in attendance for a private workout of Jordyn Tyson, a prospect widely viewed as having first-round potential.

A First-Round Talent—With Questions

Tyson’s upside is not in question.

At his best, the Arizona State product looks like a true No. 1 receiver. He’s shown the ability to win on the outside, make contested catches, and create separation early in routes.

According to Matt Miller of ESPN, the tape backs it up:

And that’s where things get complicated.

Injury History Looms Large

Tyson’s college career has been marked by significant injuries.

After suffering a devastating knee injury earlier in his career, he missed large portions of multiple seasons. He also dealt with a hamstring issue in 2025 that cost him additional games.

In total, he missed 17 of a possible 51 games, something NFL teams are clearly weighing heavily.

That uncertainty has created a wide range of projections, with some seeing him as a top-10 pick and others believing he could slide into the second round.

Why the Lions Are Doing Their Homework

At first glance, wide receiver may not seem like a major need for Detroit.

The Lions already boast a strong group featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and recent addition Isaac TeSlaa.

But general manager Brad Holmes has never been afraid to add talent, especially if he believes the value is there.

Detroit even showed that aggressive mindset last year when it moved up to land TeSlaa.

Boom-or-Bust Potential

Tyson brings plenty of intrigue.

He doesn’t rely purely on elite speed, but he’s effective at avoiding early contact and making plays down the field. He’s flashed highlight-reel ability, though his route-running still needs refinement, and consistency has been an issue at times.

In other words, he’s a high-upside prospect with some real risk.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t tipping their hand, but they’re clearly keeping their options open.

Jordyn Tyson may not be an obvious fit on paper, but Detroit’s presence at his workout shows one thing:

If the talent is there, the Lions will take a long look.

And if Brad Holmes sees something he likes?

Don’t rule anything out.