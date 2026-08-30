Detroit Lions Decide on Backup for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have made their decision at backup quarterback.

Detroit is waiving rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer, according to Tom Pelissero, which means veteran Josh Dobbs will serve as Jared Goff’s backup to open the 2026 season.

The Lions would like to bring Altmyer back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Dobbs Wins the Job

Detroit entered the final stretch of the preseason with a legitimate competition between Dobbs and Altmyer. Dan Campbell said the job remained open heading into Saturday’s 25-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Dobbs made a strong final argument.

He completed 15 of 19 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis, finishing with a 129.8 passer rating. Altmyer, meanwhile, completed 7 of 11 passes for 55 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Detroit’s official postgame observations noted that Dobbs took a major step toward winning the job with his performance.

The result should not come as a major surprise.

Dobbs has significantly more NFL experience, including 15 career starts entering this season, and Detroit specifically brought him in to compete for the No. 2 job. The Lions had also made it clear during camp that Dobbs and Altmyer were battling directly for the spot behind Goff. Detroit’s official site described the competition as open as recently as Aug. 20.

Altmyer did enough during camp to make the decision interesting, but Saturday appears to have settled it.

Lions Still Want Altmyer Back

Detroit’s decision to waive Altmyer does not necessarily mean the organization is finished developing him.

Because he is subject to waivers, another team will have the opportunity to claim him. If he clears, Pelissero reports the Lions want him back on their practice squad.

That would allow Detroit to keep developing the rookie without using one of its 53 roster spots.

We had the quarterback battle listed among the key roster decisions facing Detroit before final cuts.

Now that question has an answer.

Jared Goff is QB1. Josh Dobbs is QB2.

And if things go according to Detroit’s plan, Altmyer may still be around as the developmental option behind them.