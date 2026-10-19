The Detroit Lions could be facing a much more dangerous Green Bay Packers offense than originally expected when the two NFC North rivals meet Sunday at Ford Field. Star running back Josh Jacobs is officially eligible to return for Week 7 after spending the first six weeks of the season on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List.

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The NFL announced Friday that Jacobs would come off the exempt list on Monday, October 19, clearing the way for the three-time Pro Bowler to potentially make his season debut against Detroit. Although his availability for Sunday’s game has not been confirmed, the development gives Green Bay an opportunity to regain one of its most important offensive weapons.

The timing is significant for Dan Campbell and the Lions, who are coming off their bye week following a dominant 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit now faces a critical divisional showdown against a Packers team that improved to 4-2 with Sunday night’s 23-13 victory over Dallas.

NFL Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Josh Jacobs Could Give Packers Major Boost Against Lions

Jacobs has not appeared in a regular-season game this year after being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on August 30. The designation followed a legal case stemming from a May incident involving his former girlfriend, for which Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges.

The NFL’s investigation under its Personal Conduct Policy remains ongoing, meaning additional discipline has not been ruled out. However, the league’s latest decision makes Jacobs eligible to practice and potentially play against Detroit.

According to additional reporting on Green Bay’s running back situation, the Packers have struggled to generate consistent rushing production during Jacobs’ absence. Through six games, MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for just 122 yards, while Kaleb Johnson has added 104.

That’s a significant drop-off from what Jacobs provided Green Bay in previous seasons. After rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, the veteran followed with 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025.

His potential return would give quarterback Jordan Love another proven weapon and could force Detroit to devote additional attention to Green Bay’s rushing attack. But because Jacobs has been unable to participate in normal team practices during his absence, the Packers must still determine whether he is ready for game action.

Detroit Lions Face Growing Challenge Against Green Bay

The Jacobs development comes as Green Bay’s offense appears to be finding its rhythm. Love threw for 276 yards in Sunday’s win over Dallas, helping the Packers extend their winning streak to three games.

As we previously reported, the Packers have also suffered significant defensive losses, including season-ending Achilles injuries to Javon Hargrave and Edgerrin Cooper. That could create opportunities for Jared Goff and Detroit’s offense, even if Jacobs makes Green Bay more dangerous on the other side of the football.

The Lions have their own personnel questions to answer, including the health of safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays. As we previously highlighted, both have been working toward potential returns following extended injury absences.

What Josh Jacobs’ Return Means for the Detroit Lions

For Detroit, the immediate concern is preparing for a Green Bay offense that could feature Jacobs alongside Love and the Packers’ receiving weapons. Even if Jacobs plays a limited role, his presence could change how the Lions approach defending the run and play-action passing game.

The biggest takeaway is that Josh Jacobs is now eligible to face the Detroit Lions, but his participation has not been guaranteed. Sunday’s matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with FOX carrying the NFC North showdown.