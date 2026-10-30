The Detroit Lions have been connected to several potential defensive additions ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, but one intriguing possibility just became considerably more expensive.

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Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has been the subject of trade speculation for months, and a new report has revealed what it could cost to acquire the former Pro Bowler.

The asking price? A premium Day 2 draft pick.

For Lions general manager Brad Holmes, that creates a difficult question: Is another proven pass rusher worth surrendering valuable draft capital when Detroit already has Aidan Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum producing off the edge?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cardinals Reportedly Want Significant Return for Josh Sweat

According to Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals, Arizona is believed to be seeking a high Day 2 selection in exchange for Sweat.

Venerable reported that the Cardinals are aware of the market for their veteran pass rusher, who previously requested a trade following the firing of head coach Jonathan Gannon.

A high Day 2 selection generally means a second-round pick or an early third-rounder, which would represent a substantial investment for a player who turns 30 next offseason.

Sweat recorded a career-high 12 sacks in 2025, but his production has declined this season, with just two sacks through Arizona’s first seven games.

And the draft compensation might not be the biggest obstacle.

Sweat is currently playing under a four-year, approximately $76 million contract that runs through 2028. However, he is reportedly seeking a new deal, potentially requiring an acquiring team to make an additional financial commitment.

Why the Lions Could Have Interest

There is little question that Sweat possesses the talent to help Detroit.

As we previously reported when examining a potential Sweat trade, the veteran could provide another established pass-rushing threat alongside Hutchinson.

Adding Sweat would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard more flexibility with his defensive front, particularly in obvious passing situations.

However, Detroit’s situation has changed since that original proposal.

Wonnum has emerged as a productive complement to Hutchinson, recording five sacks in Detroit’s first six games. As we highlighted following his strong performance against Arizona, Detroit already has another legitimate pass-rushing presence capable of creating problems for opposing offenses.

That makes Sweat more of a luxury than a necessity.

And with the Lions facing uncertainty in their secondary, Holmes may decide that spending a premium draft pick on another edge rusher isn’t the best use of his remaining resources.

Would Brad Holmes Pay Arizona’s Asking Price?

The financial side of a potential trade deserves just as much attention as the draft compensation.

Sweat’s contract, age, and reported desire for an extension would all need to be considered before Detroit committed to a deal.

There are also medical questions. Sweat was placed on the physically unable to perform list in July with a knee issue, making a thorough evaluation particularly important for any interested team.

Meanwhile, one Cardinals site has floated the idea of a conditional third-round pick that becomes a second-rounder if certain performance incentives are reached. That structure is speculation, not a report.

That type of arrangement might make more sense for Detroit than surrendering an unconditional second-round selection.

It would also allow the Lions to protect themselves against the possibility that Sweat’s production doesn’t match expectations.

There is currently no confirmed report that Detroit has contacted Arizona about Sweat or submitted an offer. Any potential Lions trade remains hypothetical.

Still, with the deadline approaching and Arizona reportedly willing to consider moving its veteran pass rusher, Sweat represents another intriguing option for Holmes.

The question isn’t whether Josh Sweat could make Detroit’s defense better.

It’s whether he could make it enough better to justify the price.